Montana Tucker launches “Jewish Resilience” campaign in meeting with hostage survivors

International Jewish-American entertainer Montana Tucker—renowned singer, dancer, actress, and social media influencer with millions of followers—visited Israel this week as part of a solidarity mission organized by the Combat Antisemitism Movement.

During her visit, Tucker toured the Sheba Medical Center (Tel HaShomer), where she met with wounded civilians and IDF soldiers and heard firsthand accounts of heroism and survival.

The highlight of her visit was a powerful and emotional meeting with hostage survivors Emily Damari and Roni Gonen, both abducted during the October 7 terrorist attacks.

In a moving show of unity and resilience, Tucker, Damari, and Gonen posed together wearing shirts bearing the phrase “Jewish Resilience”, alongside Damari’s now-iconic hand gesture—an emerging global symbol of the strength, determination, and perseverance of the Israeli people and the Jewish nation in the wake of the October 7 massacre.

The “Jewish Resilience” campaign was created by the Combat Antisemitism Movement in tribute to Damari’s story and spirit.

May is Jewish American Heritage Month, and today we’re honoring social media star @montanatucker who uses her platform to celebrate Israel and bring the world’s attention to the hostages who remain in Hamas captivity. Last week, the documentary "The Children of October 7"… pic.twitter.com/Lz09XFHKRO — The Genesis Prize (@TheGenesisPrize) May 2, 2025

“Since October 7, Montana has been a brave and outspoken voice in support of Israel. She has consistently used her vast platform to express solidarity with the Jewish State and tell Israel’s story, even while facing personal threats,” said Sasha Roytman Dratwa, CEO of the Combat Antisemitism Movement. “Her visit has allowed her to witness the depth and diversity of Israeli society, connect with victims and survivors, and meet the many individuals who are finding creative and powerful ways to contribute to the national healing effort.”

“The meeting between Montana and Emily and Roni was extremely powerful and symbolic. Montana witnessed first-hand what Jewish resilience against unspeakable cruelty looks like and how the Jewish spirit was not broken even in the most difficult circumstances, and in the end, prevailed.”

Tucker’s visit underscores the growing involvement of cultural figures in fighting antisemitism and promoting truth and solidarity on the international stage.

CAM is a global coalition engaging more than 850 partner organizations and five million people from a diverse array of religious, political, and cultural backgrounds in the common mission of fighting the world’s oldest hatred. CAM acts collaboratively to build a better future, free of bigotry, for Jews and all humanity.

Attached image is of Tucker, Damari and Gonen holding “Jewish Resilience” shirts

Credit: Combat Antisemitism Movement