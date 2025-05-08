Sacred Suds: How a Texas Brewery Transforms Beer into Ministry

“In the right hands, even a pint glass can become a vessel for the divine.”

This philosophy drives JP Barkley and Chris Covati, two entrepreneurs who have boldly reimagined what a craft brewery can be in an era when traditional religious institutions struggle to connect with younger generations. Their Houston-area brewing operation doesn’t just produce innovative craft beers with quirky names—it serves as a platform for charity, community healing, and unexpected spiritual encounters.

In a recent episode of “Biblical Money,” hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365, Barkley and Covati shared how they’ve infused biblical principles into the seemingly secular business of brewing beer.

Brewing with Purpose

Barkley’s journey into craft brewing began when a friend introduced him to home brewing “back when it wasn’t cool to have microbreweries everywhere.” What started as an appreciation for unique flavors evolved into a passion project when Barkley’s cousin Chris expressed interest in learning the craft.

“My in-laws had this little barn on the back side of their house,” Barkley recalled, describing how Chris and a friend they call “Captain Pint” began brewing together. The hobby eventually grew into a full-fledged brewery business.

But for Barkley and Covati, brewing beer was never just about creating tasty beverages—it became a vehicle for ministry and community service.

Charity on Tap

One of the brewery’s most impactful initiatives is their “charity pint nights,” where they partner with local nonprofits to raise funds and awareness.

“We find local charities that are looking to raise funds and awareness about what they do,” Barkley explained. During these events, charities can set up information tables, collect donations, and a portion of all beer sales goes directly to their cause. The Nathaniel Foundation, named after Barkley’s in-laws’ organization (Nathaniel meaning “gift of God”), also provides additional grants to these charities.

Among their most meaningful partnerships is with Hives for Heroes, the nation’s largest beekeeping organization for military veterans struggling with PTSD. The brewery created a special honey-infused hazy IPA called “Haze for Heroes,” with 10% of proceeds supporting the organization’s work with veterans.

“This is the first beer of its type within that series,” Barkley noted, expressing plans to develop an entire line of beers supporting military personnel and their families.

Building Bridges Between Faiths

Another significant charitable initiative involves the Holocaust Garden of Hope, a project of the Holocaust Remembrance Association (H18.org). Covati is deeply involved with this memorial garden that tells the story of the Holocaust while emphasizing the importance of preventing persecution of all kinds.

“This Garden serves as both memorial and warning,” Covati explained. “It preserves the terrible truth of the Holocaust while inspiring vigilance against the forces of hatred and prejudice that threaten human dignity. Our mission extends beyond remembering Jewish suffering—we stand against persecution in all its forms, committed to ensuring such darkness never again engulfs any community.”

The brewery plans to create a special beer called “Upstander Lager” to coincide with the garden project, honoring the children murdered in the Holocaust.

This interfaith work reflects the deeper mission behind their business—bridging the gap between Jewish and Christian communities while focusing on shared values.

Ministry Beyond the Brewhouse

The partners also operate the Nathaniel Center, a performing arts venue that hosts everything from weddings to theatrical productions. The center serves as another extension of their community outreach and charitable work.

Looking ahead, Barkley shared his vision for a new initiative called “Brew Believers”—gatherings where Christians who enjoy craft beer can meet at local bars for fellowship.

“The slogan that we’ve come up with is ‘a pint, a passage, and a prayer,'” Barkley explained. The concept would bring people together to share a beer, read a Bible verse, and pray—creating opportunities for fellowship and spiritual conversations outside traditional church settings.

“I’ve had a lot of really powerful conversations with people over the years at bars, everything from joyful things to very painful things,” Barkley reflected. “It’s a very interesting place to talk about God with somebody.”

When asked about potential pushback from religious communities that might frown upon alcohol, Barkley, who calls himself a “recovering preacher’s kid,” emphasized their approach of meeting people where they are.

“We try not to be a stumbling block to anybody… but at the same time, if it’s something you don’t want to be around, that’s okay. We could have a pint with you, or we could sit down and have a coffee or a meal.”

For Rabbi Goldberg, this approach resonated with Jewish traditions around wine, which is used to sanctify Shabbat. “This reflects the essence of spiritual transformation—taking something ordinary from the physical world and, through intention and blessing, elevating it to become a conduit for the sacred rather than dismissing it as merely secular,” the rabbi observed.

As their business continues to grow, Barkley and Covati remain focused on creating products and spaces that bring people together and support causes that matter—proving that with creativity and compassion, even brewing beer can become a platform for tikkun olam (repairing the world).

The Biblical Money podcast by Israel365 features interviews with business leaders who integrate faith principles into their professional lives.