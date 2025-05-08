Israel’s Bold Defense Strategy, Rising Campus Antisemitism, and New Terror Attacks in Judea and Samaria

Netanyahu Asserts Israel’s Right to Defend Itself Anywhere, Anytime

In the face of escalating regional threats, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his firm stance on Israel’s self-defense capabilities. On May 7, 2025, in a video statement shared on X, Netanyahu declared: “One guiding principle is clear: Israel will defend itself—wherever it is, against any threat, using its own forces.” This statement came just hours after Israeli fighter jets carried out a significant strike on Yemen’s Sanaa International Airport, effectively disabling the facility.

The targeted strike was a direct retaliation to a missile attack on May 5, 2025, when Houthi forces, supported by Iran, launched a missile towards Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport. The Houthis, a militant group operating out of Yemen and closely aligned with Iran, have increasingly targeted Israeli interests, especially following the recent upsurge in violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

יש כלל אחד שמנחה אותי: ישראל תגן על עצמה – בכל מקום, מול כל איום, בכוחות עצמה.



As Israel took action to protect its borders, the United States pursued a separate diplomatic initiative aimed at de-escalating the situation. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement that would see a halt to American airstrikes in Yemen in exchange for the Houthis ceasing attacks on U.S. naval vessels. Despite this, a Houthi spokesperson confirmed that assaults on Israeli interests would continue, as these targets are outside the scope of the U.S.-brokered agreement.

US House Education Panel Presses University Presidents on Rising Antisemitism

During a tense hearing on May 7, 2025, the presidents of Haverford College, DePaul University, and California Polytechnic State University found themselves under intense scrutiny by members of the House Education and Workforce Committee, addressing their institutions’ handling of antisemitism on campus. The hearing, chaired by Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.), delved into troubling reports of Jewish students being targeted by antisemitic acts, especially following the outbreak of violence in Gaza.

Rep. Walberg began the session with a pointed question, asking each president how many students had been disciplined for antisemitic behavior since the escalation of hostilities on October 7. Haverford’s president, Wendy Raymond, was unable to provide specific figures, leading to further questions about accountability at the school. Other presidents, such as Robert Manuel of DePaul, revealed that several student organizations had been investigated for antisemitic activities, and disciplinary measures had been taken in some cases.

Republican committee members repeatedly emphasized that the failure to adequately address antisemitism reflects a larger, systemic issue at these prestigious universities. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) called out Haverford’s lack of transparency and leadership, specifically regarding the failure to condemn antisemitic rhetoric on campus.

The hearing was also marked by emotional moments, as both Manuel and Raymond offered apologies for how their institutions had responded to the harassment, with Manuel acknowledging a hate crime that occurred at DePaul. Despite these apologies, committee members expressed frustration at the slow pace of meaningful action and demanded more concrete steps to protect Jewish students.

Rep. Walberg closed the hearing by highlighting the need for more than just apologies; he called for real, sustained change in university policies to ensure that all students, regardless of their background, can feel safe on campus.

Terrorist Attacks in Judea and Samaria Injure Three Israelis

In a series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria on May 7, 2025, three Israelis were injured—two in a shooting near the Reihan Crossing in northern Samaria and one in a car-ramming attack in the Hebron Hills. The incidents occurred as tensions continued to simmer between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants.

At around 10 p.m., Israeli medical teams responded to a shooting incident at the Reihan Crossing, located near the Palestinian town of Jenin. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the attack was carried out from a passing vehicle, with the assailants opening fire on an IDF unit. The two victims, both seriously injured by gunshot wounds, were airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment.

The IDF quickly mobilized, pursuing the attackers and later apprehending one of the suspects. This was the result of a coordinated effort involving Israeli intelligence agencies and ground forces, who surrounded the suspect’s home in Barta’a, forcing him to surrender peacefully.

The vehicle hit by gunfire in the terror attack at the Reihan Crossing. These are the Nazis we’re forced to deal with.



Simultaneously, another attack took place in the southern Judea region, where a terrorist attempted a car-ramming attack on Israeli soldiers stationed near the Hakvasim Junction. After failing to strike the soldiers with his vehicle, the assailant attempted to flee on foot but was neutralized by the IDF. One Israeli was reported injured in the attack, though their condition was not immediately specified.

Following the incidents, leaders from the Samaria and Judea regions called for enhanced security measures in these volatile areas. Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan urged the government to restore Jewish communities in northern Samaria and take decisive action against terrorist hubs like Jenin. Dagan’s call to flatten the Jenin refugee camp echoed a broader sentiment among some Israeli officials to take a stronger military approach to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

Israeli forces in Hebron, where a terrorist attempted to ram a vehicle into Israelis at the Hakvasim Intersectin Hebron Hills ,on May 7, 2025. Photo by Wisam Haslamoun/Flash90

These attacks come amid rising violence in the region, with Hatzalah Judea and Samaria reporting that Palestinian terrorist groups launched thousands of assaults on Israeli citizens in the area in 2024. In response, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned of the increasing threat posed by these terrorist organizations, acknowledging that the situation in Judea and Samaria may escalate further as tensions in Gaza continue to rise.