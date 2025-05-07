Israel Expands Gaza Operations as Nearly Half of Gazans Seek to Leave and Hezbollah Leaders Targeted in Lebanon Strikes

Israeli Military Leadership Approves Expanded Gaza Operation

The leadership of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security agency have endorsed an expanded military campaign in Gaza, known as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” aimed at dismantling Hamas infrastructure and weakening the group’s operational capabilities. The decision followed a high-level strategic meeting held on May 6, 2025, at the IDF Southern Command headquarters, led by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar.

The newly authorized phase will see intensified maneuvers within the Gaza Strip, with a focus on maintaining control over captured territories. This decision aligns with a recent statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who emphasized a decisive push to dismantle Hamas’s military power. Netanyahu, speaking in a video message on Monday, underscored the importance of maintaining pressure on Hamas, stating that Israel would not relent until the group’s capacity to launch attacks against Israeli civilians was eliminated.

The operation is expected to continue unless a significant breakthrough is reached regarding the hostages held by Hamas, potentially influenced by the upcoming visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the region. Trump’s trip, scheduled for May 13-16, includes stops in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, where discussions on regional stability are likely to feature prominently.

In a related development, the IDF and Shin Bet conducted a targeted strike on a Hamas command center in central Gaza on May 6, neutralizing a facility used for coordinating attacks and storing weapons. Israeli military officials emphasized that the strike was carefully planned to minimize civilian casualties, utilizing precision-guided munitions and advance warnings to nearby residents.

Nearly Half of Gazans Express Desire to Emigrate Amid Ongoing Crisis

A recent survey conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research (PCPSR) reveals that nearly half of Gaza’s residents would consider emigrating if given the opportunity, highlighting deepening frustration with the humanitarian and economic crisis in the coastal enclave. The poll, conducted between May 1-4, found that 49% of respondents would seek to relocate abroad, reflecting widespread disillusionment with the ongoing conflict and Hamas’s continued hold on power.

Palestinians flee Rafah to Khan Yunis after the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel resumed its intensive airstrikes on Gaza on March 18, followed by ground operations, after ceasefire talks with the Palestinian Hamas movement reached a dead end. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

The data aligns with previous surveys that indicate a growing desire among Gazans to escape the harsh conditions of daily life. For example, a Gallup poll published in March found that 52% of Gazans were open to either temporary or permanent relocation. Meanwhile, a separate study by the Washington Institute for Near East Policy in 2024 reported that 60% of Gazans would consider emigrating under the right circumstances.

This trend comes as Gaza struggles with severe shortages of basic necessities, including food, clean water, and medical care, amid ongoing Israeli military operations aimed at dismantling Hamas’s infrastructure. While some international figures have proposed resettlement plans for Gaza’s population, these efforts face significant logistical and political challenges.

IDF Targets Senior Hamas and Hezbollah Leaders in Lebanon Strikes

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a series of targeted airstrikes in Lebanon, eliminating senior figures within both Hamas and Hezbollah. Among those killed was Khalid Ahmad Ahmad, a high-ranking Hamas operative responsible for coordinating cross-border attacks and weapons smuggling. The strike occurred near Sidon on May 7, 2025, as part of a broader effort to disrupt the military capabilities of Iranian-backed militant groups operating in the region.

Ahmad, identified as the head of operations for Hamas’s Western Brigade in Lebanon, had been directly involved in planning attacks against Israeli targets. His elimination marks a significant setback for Hamas’s regional operations, according to the IDF.

💥𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 @IDF has announced that early this morning in a precision strike in the Sidon area of Lebanon, it eliminated the terrorist Khalid Ahmad Ahmad, head of operations of Hamas' Western Brigade in Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/18VpAI78l0 — Jewish News Syndicate (@JNS_org) May 7, 2025

In a separate strike on May 6, the IDF also targeted Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, a senior Hezbollah commander, in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh region. Harb, a key figure in Hezbollah’s Badr Unit, played a crucial role in rebuilding the group’s military infrastructure and coordinating arms transfers across Lebanon. Israeli officials noted that his activities violated the post-2006 war agreements intended to restrict Hezbollah’s military presence south of the Litani River.

These operations underscore Israel’s commitment to preventing the resurgence of hostile forces along its northern border. The IDF has vowed to continue targeting critical militant infrastructure in Lebanon to protect its citizens from ongoing threats.