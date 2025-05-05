Israel Expands Gaza Offensive, Huckabee Receives Gift from Samaria Leader, and IDF Mourns Fallen Soldier Near Border

Israel’s Security Cabinet Backs Expanded Offensive Against Hamas

In a decisive move late Sunday, Israel’s Security Cabinet unanimously approved plans to widen the military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The expansion includes intensified ground operations and increased pressure aimed at dismantling Hamas and securing the return of Israeli hostages.

A senior source from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that among the approved measures are potential long-term control of parts of Gaza and a series of powerful strikes on Hamas strongholds. While most ministers supported resuming humanitarian aid via an international mechanism to prevent Hamas from seizing supplies, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir opposed the idea.

Any resumed aid deliveries would be handled by U.S. security firms, similar to those used during the ceasefire period earlier this year.

Israeli defense officials expect the next phase of the offensive to commence following U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to the region. Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced that tens of thousands of reservists would be mobilized to strengthen Israel’s presence and push deeper into Hamas-controlled areas.

Israeli reserve soldiers saying goodbye to their wives as they leave for their military duty service, in Jerusalem, May 5, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

“We are ramping up military pressure to bring our people home and crush Hamas,” Zamir told members of Shayetet 13, Israel’s elite naval commandos. “We will expand operations and dismantle enemy infrastructure above and below ground.”

The latest troop call-up is one of the largest since the war’s outbreak 19 months ago, reflecting the scale of the planned operations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the campaign’s dual goals: defeating Hamas and rescuing hostages. “Military pressure works,” he said. “It has helped us retrieve 147 hostages alive so far, and it will help us achieve our remaining objectives.”

Israeli forces remain active throughout the Gaza Strip. In Rafah, the 205th “Iron Fist” Reserve Armored Brigade has eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed Hamas tunnels and bunkers. In Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, the Jerusalem Brigade uncovered weapons caches and dismantled tunnel networks during joint operations with the Shin Bet.

View of a Hamas Tunnel in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on November 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** מנהרת מנהרה טרור חמאס בניין הפגזה חרבות ברזל עזה חייל חיילים בית לאהיא

The Israeli Air Force reported targeting over 100 Hamas sites this weekend, including command centers, weapons storage, and tunnel shafts.

Despite the sustained offensive, Hamas still maintains organized brigades capable of resistance. However, IDF intelligence suggests the group’s capabilities are waning, with significant damage to its command systems and reports of fighters surrendering.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to both defeating Hamas and rescuing hostages. “Some say forget the hostages—just end the war. Others say end the war—bring them home. We reject both extremes,” Dermer said at a recent summit. “We’re committed to doing both—and we will.”

Israel’s long-term goals remain unchanged: dismantling Hamas, recovering all captives, and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a security threat to Israel.

Ambassador Huckabee Receives Symbolic Mezuzah from Samaria Leader During First Official Visit

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee marked a symbolic start to his diplomatic tenure on Sunday by affixing a mezuzah to the doorframe of his Jerusalem office during a visit from Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

The mezuzah, a traditional Jewish scroll encased and mounted on doorways, was a gift from Dagan and carried special significance—it was crafted from stones taken from Mount Ebal, the site believed by many to be where Joshua’s Altar once stood. The artisanal piece was made by an artist from the Samarian community of Itamar.

In a video shared by Israeli media, Huckabee expressed his appreciation for the gesture. “It’s an honor to receive this beautiful mezuzah from Samaria. Each time I enter my office, it will remind me that there are people praying for the peace of Jerusalem—and for the peace of Judea, Samaria, and all of Israel,” he said.

Thank you Yossi Dagan!

Mezuzah crafted from Biblical Mount Ebal stone affixed at US ambassador's office https://t.co/8JPKpshp2o — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 5, 2025

Dagan, a longtime supporter of stronger U.S.-Israel ties and a friend of Huckabee’s, said the moment was meaningful for residents of Samaria and beyond. “We are proud and grateful. Your support means so much to the people of Samaria, to Israel, and to Jews worldwide,” Dagan said.

The meeting came amid broader diplomatic conversations. Speaking at a recent policy summit in Jerusalem, Huckabee indicated that while discussions about potential U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria are important, they are not an immediate priority for the White House.

“For President Trump, the foremost issue right now is the safe return of hostages, especially American citizens, and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons,” Huckabee stated. “There will be time to address other matters, but the humanitarian and security concerns come first.”

IDF Soldier Killed in Car Crash During Mission Near Gaza

An Israel Defense Forces reservist died in a vehicle accident near the Gaza border during operational activity, the military announced Monday.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Dejen Daniel Sahalo, 41, from Rehovot, served with distinction in the 5067th Engineering Battalion of the IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps. His death brings the total number of Israeli military casualties to 854 since Hamas’s large-scale terror assault on October 7, 2023.

Dejen Daniel Sahalo (ז״ל), 41, from Rehovot, was killed yesterday in a car accident during military operations in the Gaza Strip. Dejen served in the Combat Engineering Corps' 5067th Battalion. pic.twitter.com/gG03dAJv0g — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) May 5, 2025

The tragic incident follows a deadly weekend for the IDF. On Sunday, two soldiers were killed in Rafah during combat with Hamas militants. According to a preliminary investigation, the troops were struck by an explosive device while examining a tunnel entrance inside a civilian building.

Earlier, on Friday, another IDF soldier, Sgt. Niv Dayag, 19, of the Paratroopers Brigade’s 890th Battalion, was killed in a separate car accident in the Golan Heights during operational deployment. Three additional soldiers sustained light injuries in that crash.

An IDF soldier was killed yesterday in a car crash during operational activity in the Golan Heights, the military announces.



The soldier is named as Sgt. Niv Dayag, 19, of the Paratroopers Brigade's 890th Battalion, from Ramat Hasharon.



Another three soldiers were lightly… pic.twitter.com/iO5MbywPeE — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) May 2, 2025

The IDF continues to review the circumstances of both accidents, underscoring the risks Israeli soldiers face daily—even outside direct combat—as operations intensify across multiple fronts.