From One War Zone to Another

Your life has been changed. You’ve seen things and experienced things that will impact your destiny forever. But how do you really share what you’ve gone through with other people who didn’t see or experience what you did?

This is the challenge facing special groups of young American Christian leaders who participate in life-changing missions to Israel. Participants of the Keep God’s Land (KGL) Young Leader Fellowship programs are faced with the monumental task of conveying the profound impact of their journeys in Israel to their peers across college campuses, cafes, and communities in the United States.

How do you relate the experience of walking among survivors of the Nova Music Festival massacre on October 7th? How can you explain to your friends what it’s like for Jews in Judea and Samaria to be surrounded by hundreds of thousands of Arabs who want to kill them, on a daily basis? How do you share the inspirational and emotional words of a mother whose son was tragically killed while fighting the evils of Hamas? How do you explain that supporting Israel is not just a political stance but a profoundly spiritual act aligned with biblical values? These questions loom large as these young individuals seek to share their transformative experiences.

Rabbi Elie Mischel, the director of education at Israel365, reflected on the goals of these trips. “At the very same time that Israel is under attack and facing an existential war,” he said, “too many young Christians are turning away from Israel. It’s happening for many reasons – biased media, woke indoctrination at universities, and more. At Israel365, it is our mission to fight this trend and educate a new generation of Christian leaders with a heart for Israel who are willing to get off their couches and stand up for God’s land.”

“All I did was get off a plane, but everyone kept thanking me this entire time!” Clara, one of the trip participants, shared. And yet, literally within hours of landing, participants are met by an overwhelming sense of gratitude from the Israelis with whom they meet with. Their first stop on these trips is often a community gathering, connecting with local residents. Despite challenges like evacuations due to rocket threats, Israelis express tremendous joy when meeting with the KGL participants. One of the evacuees said in broken English, “You are here, with us in our time of need! THANK YOU!” and proceeded to toast the entire group, “Lechayim! To Life!” He shouted happily. As participants quickly realize, these journeys are about much more than simply bearing witness to difficult events.

After these trips, the shock of returning to American culture is palpable for many participants, with Haley, a twenty-year-old from Colorado, noting, “I experienced more cultural shock coming back to America after visiting Israel than I did traveling to Israel in the first place.” Disappointed by the superficiality they sometimes find in their communities, they yearn for the deep connections and sense of community they experienced in Israel. This dissonance, as well as the growing antisemitism they’ve been witnessing towards the Jewish people and their supporters, has become a catalyst for action, inspiring them to foster meaningful relationships and combat the serious misinformation about Israel in their hometowns.

Inspired by the impact art can have on people, some of the participants have been motivated to create projects that echo the messages of peace and community they saw in Israel. After taking in the art installments that one of our participants noticed at Hostage Square, she wants to go home and create art reflecting the truth of what’s happening in Israel. For others, engaging with local synagogues and Jewish communities has become a priority, with their goal to build partnerships between Jews and Christians. Haley shared, “I know the community Rabbi, but I also know that not everyone is used to having a close relationship with Christians. And I don’t blame them at all – we have a lot of history to correct. But I want to be able to get involved and show them that we can be in partnership together. We’re here to protect God’s land.” This is exactly what Keep God’s Land and by extension, these Fellowship tours are about.

On college campuses, where safety and acceptance for Jewish students are a major concern, the urgency to create safe spaces is pressing. “It feels like a pressure cooker.” Jonny shared solemnly. Reflecting on the misinformation about what’s been going on in Israel has led to a frightening amount of anti-Jewish violence. Haley chimed in, “In a perfect world, I want to create a safe space on campus for Jewish students.” Where Haley goes to school, antisemitic and pro-Hamas activists have been protesting regularly. Her vision includes spaces free of hatred, where Jewish students can proudly express their identity and find support among Christian allies. “Where students don’t fear having their Yarmulkes (traditional Jewish male head coverings) ripped off their heads.”

The ambition to bridge religious divides and foster understanding extends to organizing events that encourage dialogue and learning. “I want to create a forum where people can openly and with curiosity ask me about my trip—and where my peers can explore their questions about Judaism and Israel in a constructive and respectful environment,” explained Chloe.

These young leaders stand at the forefront of a movement to Keep God’s Land, to partner together as Jews and Christians for one shared—and holy—mission. Their journeys to Israel are just the beginning; the actual test of their experiences lies in their actions and the conversations they inspire upon their return.

But we need your help to continue running these life-changing KGL Fellowship tours.

The impact of these KGL Fellowship Tours is a testament to the power of being present to transform perspectives and effect change. As these Gen Z Christians navigate the complexities of the social and political war zone back at home, it’s clear now more than ever how important their voices are in making a change. Your generosity will provide these young American Christian leaders the knowledge and experiences they need to stand by Israel and defend it.

We will see Israel will continue to flourish if we can join together, good over evil, to Keep God’s Land.