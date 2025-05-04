JERUSALEM, May 4, 2025 — Israel365 Action is inviting supporters of Israel worldwide to join a special virtual tour today of Givat Eitam, described as “Judea’s most controversial and strategic hilltop.” The live webinar, scheduled for 11:00 AM Eastern Time, will provide participants with a rare opportunity to witness firsthand the pioneering settlement efforts in this historically significant region. You can register for the tour by clicking here.

Guided by Expert Presenters

The virtual tour will be led by David Sussman, a popular tour guide known for his extensive knowledge of Judea and Samaria. Sussman will take viewers through the Eitam hilltop in Efrat, offering insights into its strategic importance and the challenges faced by Israelis in the region.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki will also present during the webinar, sharing revelations about corruption uncovered at the American Zionist Movement (AZM). His presentation will highlight the importance of transparency and honest leadership in organizations supporting Israel.

“This is a unique opportunity to understand the reality on the ground in one of the most discussed areas of Judea,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz. “Participants will gain perspective on the pioneers who maintain a presence in these biblically significant lands.”

Why Your Vote Matters

In light of recent scandals within the AZM, voting for Israel365 Action in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections has become more critical than ever. The corruption exposed by Rabbi Wolicki demonstrates why honest representation is needed to advance authentic Zionist values and support for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

Israel365 Action stands committed to transparency and genuine advocacy for biblical heartland settlements like Givat Eitam, free from the corruption that has plagued other organizations.

How to Join

Participants can register for the virtual tour by clicking here and will receive a link via email this morning. The webinar begins promptly at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

For those who have not yet registered but wish to participate, limited spots may still be available here.

For more information about Israel365 Action and their upcoming virtual events, visit the official Israel365 website.