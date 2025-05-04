Finding Light in Darkness: Rabbi Tuly Weisz on Celebrating Yom HaAtzmaut During Wartime

As Israel marked its 77th Independence Day under the shadow of war, the celebration of Yom HaAtzmaut took on profound new significance. In an exclusive interview, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, reflects on commemorating this national holiday during one of Israel’s most challenging periods and introduces the timely “Be a Light for Israel” campaign.

Renewed Appreciation for Sovereignty

“Over the last few years, I feel like I’ve taken Yom HaAtzmaut for granted,” Rabbi Weisz admits candidly. “But now during the war, I really appreciate and understand what our independence and sovereignty is all about.”

Rabbi Tuly Weisz speaking at Israel365 Joint Prayer Event, November 2023

This newfound perspective comes at an immense cost. Since October 7th, the nation has endured trauma, hostage situations, violence, and pervasive fear. Yet Rabbi Weisz maintains that these challenges have only reinforced the importance of Israeli sovereignty and independence.

“When you’re fighting for your existence, you understand the privilege of self-determination in a way that’s impossible during peaceful times,” he explains. “Each day of sovereignty is a miracle that we must acknowledge and protect.”

Strength Amid Suffering

Despite the profound difficulties facing Israeli today, Rabbi Weisz remains steadfast in his belief in the Jewish people’s resilience.

“The Jewish people are strong,” he emphasizes. “We’ve witnessed incredible unity across Israeli society – from soldiers on the front lines to civilians opening their homes to displaced families. This strength isn’t just about military power; it’s about the collective spirit that has defined our people throughout history.”

This strength, according to Rabbi Weisz, stems from deep historical and spiritual roots that have sustained the Jewish people through countless challenges across generations.

A Time for Gratitude and Prayer

Yom HaAtzmaut has traditionally been a time of celebration, but this year brings a more somber tone. Nevertheless, Rabbi Weisz sees it as an essential moment for gratitude.

“Once a year, we thank God for the miracles that He performed for us in giving us our independence and sovereignty,” Rabbi Weisz reflects. “This year, that thanksgiving is accompanied by urgent prayers – prayers for the safe return of hostages, for comfort to grieving families, and for an end to the conflict.”

Looking toward the future, Rabbi Weisz’s prayers are clear: “More security, more settlement, more sovereignty – that’s what I’m going to be praying for this Yom HaAtzmaut.”

The “Be a Light for Israel” Campaign

Israel365’s Annual “Be a Light for Israel” campaign represents the ongoing commitment to supporting Israel and strengthening the bonds between the Jewish state and its supporters worldwide.

“In Jewish tradition, light represents hope, wisdom, and divine guidance,” Rabbi Weisz explains. “Through this campaign, we’re inviting people to continue being that light for Israel, shining even brighter during these challenging times.”

When darkness fell on October 7th, Israel365 was able to immediately mobilize support and organize solidarity events that brought together thousands of people in powerful declarations that the world stands with Israel—precisely because of the strong foundation built through years of dedicated work.

“As we approach Yom HaAtzmaut during such challenging times, we’re reminded of how vital our ongoing mission truly is,” Rabbi Weisz notes. “This campaign ensures we can continue being the light for Israel both in times of crisis and in everyday support.”

Your Support Sustains Our Mission

Rabbi Weisz emphasizes that Israel365’s work has always followed a powerful three-pronged approach that makes a profound difference in Israel, and your support is what makes it possible.

“Our ongoing mission combines education, advocacy, and direct charity,” he explains. “With the help of our supporters, we’re training young leaders while publishing groundbreaking books on Hebrew Scripture, fighting for Israeli sovereignty over biblical lands through our Keep God’s Land movement, and providing direct aid to IDF widows, wounded soldiers, and struggling families across Israel.”

As Yom HaAtzmaut approaches, he encourages supporters of Israel worldwide to strengthen their commitment to the Jewish state.

“We need your help to continue this vital work,” he urges. “Whether through prayer, advocacy, charitable giving, or learning more about Israel’s complex reality, your participation is essential for our mission to support Israel both in times of crisis and peace.”

“Independence isn’t just a historical achievement; it’s an ongoing responsibility we all share,” Rabbi Weisz concludes. “By supporting Israel365 today, you help ensure that future generations will continue to celebrate Yom HaAtzmaut in peace and security. Be the Light. Find the Blessing.”

For more information about the “Be a Light for Israel” campaign and how you can participate, visit https://israel365charity.com/light