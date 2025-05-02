Israel365 Expands Outreach to Spanish-Speaking Christian Communities

In a significant development aimed at strengthening ties with one of Israel’s most passionate support bases, Israel365 has announced a comprehensive Spanish-language initiative to engage Latino evangelical communities worldwide. The Orthodox Jewish organization, which has built bridges with Christian Zionists for over 13 years, is now making its extensive educational resources and charitable platforms accessible to Spanish speakers for the first time.

The move comes as Latino evangelical support for Israel has reached unprecedented levels, with community leaders describing a “multi-generational firewall against antisemitism” within these faith communities.

“We’ve recognized that the Jewish community has been somewhat behind in developing these relationships and providing Israel education to Spanish-speaking Christians,” said Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365. “Our new initiative aims to change that by making our content accessible to millions of Latino Christians who have consistently shown tremendous support for Israel.”

First-Hand Experience

Rabbi Mischel’s recent travels across the United States visiting various Christian communities provided the catalyst for this expansion.

“This summer, I traveled across America visiting different Christian communities, and I’ve got to tell you – the love for Israel I saw in Latino churches blew me away,” Rabbi Mischel shared. “At Pastor Johnny Perez’s church, Church of the Blessed in Lubbock, Texas, the welcome was incredible. The warmth and love his community felt for Israel was tangible. Pastor Johnny also told me about his in-laws’ church in Mexico. These folks don’t have much, but they saved whatever they could, bit by bit for months, to help people suffering in Israel after October 7th. They ended up donating $8,500 to support IDF widows – a real sacrifice from a congregation that doesn’t have much to spare.”

Rabbi Mischel emphasized how these personal encounters changed his perspective. “I knew Latino Christians supported Israel, but seeing it firsthand – that changes you. These experiences are exactly why we at Israel365 are finally taking the step to translate our websites and content into Spanish.”

Comprehensive Spanish Resources

The initiative includes multiple components of Israel365’s educational and charitable platforms:

“We have translated our theisraelbible.com website, which is our main Bible site, to Spanish, so now there’s an Espanol version,” explained a representative from Israel365. “We also are now sending a weekly newsletter in Spanish, highlighting different essays and articles, Bible essays from our new Spanish site to a growing Spanish language email list.”

The comprehensive Spanish outreach includes:

TheIsraelBible.com in Spanish at https://theisraelbible.com/es/, featuring thousands of Bible study articles already translated

Israel365charity.com in Spanish at https://israel365charity.com/es/, enabling Spanish speakers to participate in critical projects supporting IDF widows, wounded soldiers, planting forests in Judea and Samaria, and feeding the needy

A Spanish version of Israel365’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/@Israel365Espanol

A weekly Spanish newsletter highlighting biblical essays and articles

Work underway to add complete Spanish translations of the Bible itself to the website

“As one of the main organizations providing Israel and Bible education to Christians worldwide, we need to make sure these resources reach Spanish-speaking communities who have shown such amazing support for Israel and the Jewish people,” Rabbi Mischel noted. “We’re really excited about this new direction.”

Growing Latino Evangelical Support

The timing of Israel365’s Spanish initiative coincides with unprecedented levels of support for Israel among Hispanic evangelicals in the United States and throughout Latin America. According to Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), which serves millions of Hispanic born-again Christians through thousands of congregations, “The vast majority of the Hispanic evangelical community have a strong commitment to both Israel and the Jewish people around the world, and to build a multi-generational firewall against antisemitism. Our commitment to Israel is without compromise and is stronger than ever before.”

This strong support extends beyond the United States into Latin America, where leaders from 19 Latin American countries recently signed a joint statement affirming solidarity with Israel at the Combat Antisemitism Movement’s fourth annual Latin American Forum Against Antisemitism held in Costa Rica. The declaration called for implementing zero-hate policies and developing educational initiatives to combat antisemitism across the region.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action, emphasized the strategic importance of this outreach: “Over the last few decades, the fastest-growing faith demographic in America is Latino evangelicals. Latin America itself is becoming more and more evangelical, especially among Latin Americans in the United States,” said Rabbi Wolicki.

“At a time when so much of the world has turned against Israel in the wake of October 7th, having this population that is overwhelmingly pro-Israel standing up and making its voice heard is so important,” he added. “The Christian Zionist movement has been operating largely in the English language for decades, and it’s high time that information about Israel and messaging about the importance of the Jewish-Christian relationship be made available in Spanish to appeal to this growing and critical population.”

Future Expansion

Looking ahead, Israel365 plans to further develop its Spanish-language offerings. “It’s our goal to ultimately have a Spanish version of Israel365 News,” Rabbi Mischel said. “We’re not there just yet, but that’s certainly part of our vision to deepen this incredibly important relationship specifically with the Christian Latino evangelical community.”

With approximately 65 million Hispanics living in the United States—nearly 20% of the population—and evangelical Christianity growing rapidly within this demographic, Israel365’s Spanish initiative represents a strategic investment in cultivating supporters who have already demonstrated extraordinary commitment to Israel.

While most Hispanics are Catholic and may have varying views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the rising evangelical Latino population represents a powerful base of support for Israel at a critical time. For Israel365, building these bridges is not just about expanding reach but acknowledging the sacrificial support these communities have already shown.

The organization emphasizes that this initiative is intended to reach all Spanish-speaking supporters of Israel, including both evangelical and Catholic communities who share a biblical connection to the Holy Land.

For more information about Israel365’s Spanish language resources, visit theisraelbible.com/es, israel365charity.com/es, or subscribe to their Spanish YouTube channel at youtube.com/@Israel365Español.