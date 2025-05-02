Report Card on Digital Hate: Most Social Platforms Earn Failing or Near-Failing Grades

Subscribe
May 2, 2025

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES (April 29, 2025) – The Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), a leading global Jewish human rights organization, today released its 2025 Digital Terror and Hate Report Card at a press conference with the New York City Council and, simultaneously, in a presentation to the California State Legislature. The report card measures and documents the failure of leading social media companies to adequately address the growing climate of hate rhetoric online.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center evaluated the world’s most popular digital platforms using a nine-point rubric to structure the report card. Platforms were scored out of 36 factors, earning letter grades from A to F. Criteria included responsiveness to flagged hate speech, enforcement of content policies, transparency, cooperation with law enforcement, and adherence to international standards such as the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism and the EU Digital Services Act.

The vast majority of online platforms earned failing or near-failing grades, indicating widespread neglect in addressing antisemitism and extremism online. Only one platform, Roblox, received a grade above a C, earning a B+ for its content moderation and emergency response protocols. With over 3 billion monthly active users across the lowest-performing platforms, the report underscores the grave implications of digital negligence at scale.

The grades:

  • Failing grades (“F”): Telegram, Gab
  • D-range: X (D), Amazon Music (D), Discord (D), Steam (D-), Truth Social (D-), Rumble (D-), Odysee (D-), Bitchute (D-), VK (D+)
  • C-range: Facebook/Instagram (C-), Google/YouTube (C), TikTok (C), LinkedIn (C), Twitch (C-), Spotify (C-), Amazon (C)
  • B-range: None
  • A-range: None

“These grades aren’t just letters. They reflect whether users are being protected or exposed to harm,” said Vladislav Khaykin, EVP of Social Impact & Partnerships at the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “It’s telling, and deeply ironic, that TikTok, a foreign-owned platform that has raised significant concerns about its use as a tool of anti-American influence, scored higher than Truth Social, X, Amazon Music, etc.—all of which are US owned. It is also noteworthy that Roblox, a gaming platform, has been both more vigilant and effective in combatting online hate than the major social media platforms. That should alarm every American who cares about truth, safety, and democratic values in the digital public square.”

“This year’s report paints a disturbing picture of a digital ecosystem under siege, where extremist ideologies, antisemitism, and terrorism are being spread unchecked across mainstream and alternative platforms. This is no longer just about hate speech: It’s about a coordinated, multifaceted war on truth, democracy, and human dignity,” said Rabbi Abraham Cooper, Director of Global Social Action for the Simon Wiesenthal Center. “With most of the tech companies not doing much about it, this leaves the digital space as the front line of global extremism.”

SWC’s Urgent Recommendations:

  • Reinstate and enforce recently eliminated moderation policies.
  • Permanently ban terror-linked accounts.
  • Implement a strategy to identify and disrupt state-sponsored digital disinformation campaigns.
  • Publicly commit to fund digital literacy initiatives.
  • Require platform transparency on algorithmic decision-making.

Access the Report Card:

Visit https://wiesenthal.org/dthrc2025/ to read the full 2025 Digital Terror and Hate Report Card and view the platform grades in detail.

About the Simon Wiesenthal Center:

The Simon Wiesenthal Center is a global Jewish human rights organization that combats antisemitism, defends the State of Israel, and uses the lessons of the Holocaust to teach tolerance and combat hate. It holds consultative status at the United Nations, UNESCO, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the OAS, and the Latin American Parliament (PARLATINO). Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Simon Wiesenthal Center operates in key centers of Jewish life including New York, Chicago, Florida, Toronto, Jerusalem, and Buenos Aires. To learn more, visit wiesenthal.org.

