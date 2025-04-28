Netanyahu Calls Palestinian State ‘Folly’, Huckabee Honors American Victims of Oct. 7 Attacks, and IDF Uncovers Hamas Weapons in UNRWA Aid Bags

Netanyahu Denounces Palestinian State Proposal as ‘Folly’ at JNS Summit

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu firmly rejected the idea that establishing a Palestinian state would lead to peace, calling it “folly, nothing more than folly,” during his speech at the JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem on April 27, 2025.

Speaking to diplomats and representatives from around the world, Netanyahu reminded his audience that Israel had already tested the idea in Gaza. “We’ve seen what that brought,” he stated, referencing the violence and instability that followed the creation of a Palestinian enclave in the region. Netanyahu also brought up the brutal October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, drawing attention to the savage nature of the assault.

“The violence we witnessed was reminiscent of atrocities from history,” he said, recounting how German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after visiting Israel, compared the horrors to Nazi brutality. However, Netanyahu noted a key difference: “The Nazis tried to hide their crimes. These attackers, however, proudly documented their bloodshed.”

The Israeli leader stressed that lasting peace cannot be built on falsehoods. “Eventually, these lies will clash with the harsh realities of the Middle East,” he warned.

In his address, Netanyahu touched on the broader regional dynamics, highlighting the ongoing conflict on multiple fronts. He reiterated Israel’s commitment to finishing the war in Gaza, securing the return of hostages, and eliminating Hamas. He also made it clear that the Palestinian Authority would not be allowed to take control of Gaza, questioning why Israel would replace one hostile regime with another.

Turning his attention to Iran, Netanyahu emphasized the dangers of Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. He pledged to work closely with the United States to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, stating, “We cannot allow that to happen.”

In discussing Lebanon, Netanyahu spoke of a significant blow to Hezbollah’s leadership following a successful Israeli military operation. He also expressed his gratitude for U.S. support in combating regional threats, particularly the Houthi rebels in Yemen, whose missile attacks on Israel had recently escalated.

The prime minister concluded by urging his audience to continue advocating for the truth, particularly in the face of efforts to delegitimize Israel on the international stage.

Huckabee Honors American Victims of Hamas Attack in Special Ceremony

On April 27, 2025, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee attended a poignant ceremony in Jerusalem to honor the memory of 46 Americans and 23 dual U.S.-Israeli citizens who tragically lost their lives during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023.

Huckabee, a devout evangelical Christian and former governor of Arkansas, expressed his deep condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims. “Together with their families, I pray their sacrifices were not in vain,” Huckabee wrote in a heartfelt message shared on social media. “May their memories be a blessing.”

The ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the human toll of terrorism and the enduring bond between the U.S. and Israel. Huckabee, who recently took office as ambassador, is set to deliver his first major policy speech at the inaugural JNS International Policy Summit, where he will address U.S.-Israel relations and regional security challenges. His remarks are expected to emphasize the importance of strengthening ties between the two nations, particularly in light of ongoing threats from Iran and other adversaries in the region.

IDF Discovers Hamas Arms Cache Hidden in UNRWA Aid Bags in Gaza

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have uncovered a hidden weapons cache inside bags marked with the logo of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) during a military operation in Rafah, Gaza, on April 27, 2025.

The cache was found in the Tel al-Sultan area, near a former school and a building that had been used as a hospital. The discovery is part of ongoing efforts by the IDF to dismantle Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. In addition to finding the arms cache, IDF forces neutralized several Hamas operatives and destroyed numerous terror sites, including booby-trapped houses.

Nothing says 'humanitarian aid' like aid bags filled with Hamas bullets.



IDF forces found a Hamas weapons stash hidden inside UNRWA bags just 80 meters from a school and 100 meters from a hospital in Rafah.



This is how Hamas takes care of their people; they simply don't. pic.twitter.com/73zHQOLdHL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 27, 2025

This discovery is not an isolated incident. In 2024, Israeli commandos uncovered a major weapons depot and a Hamas command center at UNRWA’s Gaza City headquarters. The IDF has repeatedly emphasized that Hamas has exploited civilian structures, including those associated with humanitarian aid, to further its military agenda.

The Israeli military has vowed to continue its operations to protect Israeli civilians from the threat of terrorism, underscoring that Hamas will not be allowed to use Gaza as a base for launching attacks against Israel.