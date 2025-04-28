Once Again, Build the House of Prayer for All with the Sanhedrin’s Triumph

The time is now. For decades, “Never Again” has been our rallying cry, a solemn vow to shield our people from the horrors of history. But today, a bolder vision dawns: “Once Again”…a sacred call to restore Israel’s greatness as in the days of King David, when Torah governed, Temple offerings sanctified our land, and Hashem’s glory made us a light to the nations. The path forward is clear: elevate the Sanhedrin as our supreme authority, rekindle the offerings, and rebuild the House of Prayer for all peoples. This is the House of Prayer for All (HOPA), a movement of faith, unity, and destiny, too vast to contain, too holy to deny.

In King David’s era, Israel was a kingdom of divine purpose. The Temple’s altar blazed with offerings, drawing our hearts near to Hashem. Jerusalem’s hills rang with psalms, and the nations looked to Zion with awe. Today, we stand at a crossroads. A secular government, swayed by globalist pressures, drifts from this heritage, prioritizing compromise over covenant. Yet, the spirit of HOPA is awakening our people, and a coalition of Israel’s brightest stars is rising to lead us back to that glory. Picture singers Eyal Golan and Kobi Peretz, their voices stirring thousands at concerts from Jerusalem’s Old City to the hills of Judea and Samaria. Envision actors Tsahi Halevi and Noa Tishby, beloved by millions, rallying youth to this cause. See CEOs like Mobileye’s Amnon Shashua and Check Point’s Gil Shwed, giants of innovation, pouring resources into this revival. And hear revered rabbis, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu and Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef, joined by educators, activists, and community leaders, uniting to champion a sacred mission.

At HOPA’s heart are small but mighty Knesset factions: Shas, with its Sephardi devotion; United Torah Judaism, steadfast in Haredi tradition; Religious Zionism, burning with zeal for our biblical land. These parties, commanding 20-30 seats, hold the key to a 61-vote majority. With one Basic Law, passed in weeks, they can declare the Sanhedrin—reestablished in 2004 by courageous rabbis—as Israel’s supreme authority, its Torah-based rulings binding over secular laws. The offerings will return, their smoke rising as a sign of our closeness to Hashem. The Third Temple, the House of Prayer foretold by Isaiah, will rise to bless all nations. One vote, one sacred act, and the world is transformed, as swift as David’s sling felling Goliath.

Jerusalem, Israel – April 24, 2024: Dome of the Rock, Al-Aqsa mosque compound atop the Temple Mount. Source: Shutterstock

This vision transcends our borders. The world stands ready to join us. America, our steadfast ally, is poised to champion this revival. Evangelical Christians, millions strong, see the Temple’s rise as biblical prophecy unfolding. Billionaires, from Silicon Valley’s tech titans to New York’s philanthropists like Miriam Adelson, and royals, from Gulf palaces to European dynasties, are prepared to empty their coffers, funding the Temple as a global sanctuary. From Brazil’s faithful to India’s spiritual seekers, the nations yearn for this House of Prayer, perhaps even more than we do. As Isaiah proclaimed, “My house shall be called a house of prayer for all peoples.” By restoring the Sanhedrin, we ignite a spiritual renewal that will heal a fractured world, fulfilling Israel’s role as a beacon once again.

Opposition will rise. A secular government, clinging to power, resists honoring Hashem as our true King. Backed by a Supreme Court that often defies our traditions and globalist allies who dilute our Jewish soul, they will fight this vision with every tool at their disposal. Left-leaning parties, media skeptics, and international critics will claim HOPA threatens democracy. But their voices cannot drown out ours. With 30% of our nation—two million Haredim, Religious Zionists, and allies—and the world’s faithful behind us, we are unstoppable. We must make our voices heard through votes, rallies, and prayers, showing the world that Israel’s heart beats with Torah.

This is our moment. Let celebrities host concerts, their songs echoing David’s psalms. Let CEOs fund campaigns, their wealth building a new Zion. Let rabbis unite, endorsing the Sanhedrin with one voice. Let every citizen, whether Likud, Labor, or unaffiliated, join hands across party lines. Share #HOPA and #OnceAgain on X, flood the streets with rallies, and urge your MKs (Members of the Knesset) to act. To our secular brothers and sisters, we extend an open heart: this movement strengthens our Jewish identity while embracing all who call Israel home. To the world, we declare: invest in the House of Prayer, and be blessed as partners in Hashem’s plan.

The time is now. From “Never Again” to “Once Again,” let us build the House of Prayer for All: a Torah nation, a global sanctuary, a kingdom where Hashem reigns. Billionaires, royals, and nations stand ready; our people are awakening. A single Knesset vote can restore the Sanhedrin, rekindle the offerings, and draw us near to Hashem, as in David’s day. Together, we are too big to rig, too faithful to falter. HOPA…let us seize this destiny and shine once again

Victor Schultz is the founder of MishnahWalk.com, hails from Florida, now residing in the Missouri Ozarks on a small sheep ranch. With over a decade of research on the Jerusalem Temple, he practices classical Judaism, sharing its sacred heritage with those from the Nations.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Israel365 News

