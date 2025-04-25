Will UK Experiment to Dim the Sun Bring End-of-Days Prophecy of Joel

The government of the United Kingdom is expected to carry out open-air experiments that will attempt to dim the sun. Referred to as geoengineering, scientists hope to counteract “global warming” by spraying aerosolised particles high into the stratosphere to deflect a small fraction of the sun’s energy away from the Earth. The Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or ARIA, which has set aside $66.5 million for geoengineering research, will fund the experiments.

The idea is to mimic the effects of massive volcanic eruptions, which have lowered global temperatures in a phenomenon known as volcanic winter. Violent eruptions can send volcanic ash and sulfuric acid droplets into the atmosphere, obscuring the Sun and raising Earth’s albedo (increasing the reflection of solar radiation). Most recently, the 1991 explosion of Mount Pinatubo in the Philippines, the second-largest eruption of the 20th century, cooled global temperatures by about .9 Fahrenheit for about 2–3 years.

The technique has several names: solar radiation modification, solar geoengineering, or climate intervention. Alternatively, scientists could cool the atmosphere by brightening clouds to reflect sunshine. This could be accomplished by spraying sea salt in the lower atmosphere to increase the reflectivity of clouds over the ocean. Clouds form when water vapor condenses around tiny particles like dust or salt. Adding more particles creates smaller droplets, reflecting sunlight more effectively.

Despite denials, it was revealed that the Biden administration funded geoengineering research.

Professor Mark Symes, the programme director for Aria, said the research could include “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”.

Professor Symes said: “We will be announcing who we have given funding to in a few weeks and when we do so, we will be making clear when any outdoor experiments might be taking place.

“One of the missing pieces in this debate was physical data from the real world. Models can only tell us so much.

“We’re planning small, carefully controlled experiments,” said Professor Mark Symes of ARIA. “Nothing toxic, nothing irreversible — just dipping a toe into the solar-shading waters.”

“Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research.

“We have strong requirements around the length of time experiments can run for and their reversibility and we won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.”

If successful, scientists hope to scale up the procedure for widespread use within the next ten years.

A similar experiment funded by Bill Gates, slated to take place in the skies over Sweden, was canceled in 2021. A smaller test version was carried out over Mexico’s Baja California peninsula in 2023. Directly after the experiment, the Mexican government announced a ban on solar geoengineering experiments.

Opponents of geoengineering argue that modifying sunlight could alter global weather patterns, disrupt food supplies, or lead to abrupt warming if it stopped suddenly. It also wouldn’t address air pollution from fossil fuels or ocean acidification, a major threat to coral reefs’ ecosystems driven by the overabundance of carbon in the air and seas.

Some scientists fear that solar geoengineering could also damage the ozone layer, which sits in the stratosphere between 15 and 30 kilometers above the Earth. The ozone layer shields Earth from harmful ultraviolet rays. In the 1970s, the ozone layer was discovered to have been seriously damaged by commercial use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). A ban on using CFCs led to the ozone layer repairing itself.

Climatologists are also concerned that tinkering with the climate could unintentionally disrupt the circulation of ocean currents that regulate our weather. Implementing it in one country can trigger rain and extreme weather across borders. It is also unknown how blocking the sun will affect crops and ecosystems. Another key issue is what happens when the SAI is discontinued — the “termination shock” would cause a spike in temperatures, creating huge problems for future generations who did not consent to the practice.

These concerns led scientists to initiate an online petition for an International Non-Use Agreement on Solar Geoengineering.

The experiment is especially alarming to Bible -believers who may see it as an act of hubris, an attempt by Man to bring about the prophecy of Joel:

The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come. Joel 2:31

Yuval Ovadia, whose videos on Nibiru have garnered hundreds of thousands of views, is more skeptical of scientists teaming up with billionaires to save the world.

“Even when it comes to much worse threats, like nuclear war, the elite and those who can afford it resort to preparing bunkers,” Ovadia told Breaking Israel News, noting that before crises, sales of bunkers, including luxury bomb shelters, increase drastically. “They think they can control the environment and they also think they can control men. They think they can keep the populace calm by investing in projects that may or may not solve the problem.”

Ovadia compared SCoPEx to the Tower of Babel.

“They think they can control men and god, heaven and the earth,” Ovadia noted. “Men in that age were on a very high spiritual level. They knew much more practical Kabbalah and could manipulate nature using lashon hakodesh (holy language). What they could do in the era before the Tower of Babel made today’s science look silly. That is how they built a tower to heaven, something modern technology still cannot accomplish. So God came down and messed up their language so they could no longer manipulate nature.”

“Great deeds are not forbidden, but they require a purity of purpose, an attachment to the Divine,” Ovadia said. “This is a way in which those who only seem good but are actually not are weeded out. Who took part in the Tower of Babel? The very wealthy and the engineers, just like this new project to block out heaven by using dust.”

Ovadia noted that this very scenario was described by the autistic children in Jerusalem who rabbis frequently consult for their prophetic ability.

“The children said that scientists act as if they are God, as if they are in charge of the world and its destiny,” Ovadia said. “This is precisely what God hates the most. So he turns their efforts against them.”