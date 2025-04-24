Ben-Gvir Faces Protests During Yale Visit, Israel Marks Yom Hashoah, and Wildfire Near Jerusalem Contained

Ben-Gvir Declares ‘We Will Prevail’ During Heated Visit to Yale

On April 23, 2025, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to Yale University sparked intense protests, leading to confrontations between demonstrators and attendees. As the protests intensified, Jewish students were reportedly harassed while leaving a private event near the campus.

Amidst the chaos, Ben-Gvir addressed the protestors, stating defiantly: “In front of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators at Yale University who support the terrorists in Gaza—we will prevail. Am Yisrael Chai!”

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of disorder as demonstrators, many waving Palestinian flags, confronted event-goers, with videos showing protesters hurling objects and chanting anti-Israel slogans. The incident occurred just a few blocks from the university’s main campus.

In response to the unrest, Yale University confirmed that it would take disciplinary action against a student group accused of coordinating the protest. This pro-Palestinian group was stripped of its campus recognition due to violations of university rules and actions that endangered the safety of other students.

Ben-Gvir’s stop at Yale was part of a larger U.S. tour aimed at addressing the safety of Jewish students and combating antisemitism on American college campuses. Earlier in the week, the minister met with Republican officials at Mar-a-Lago, discussing U.S.-Israel relations and strategies for confronting antisemitic incidents in academia.

Despite attempts by activists to disrupt the event, the gathering proceeded under tight security and received strong support from Yale’s Jewish community and local allies.

Israel Commemorates Yom Hashoah with National Silence to Honor Holocaust Victims

On the morning of April 24, 2025, Israel came to a standstill as a two-minute siren echoed across the nation to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom Hashoah. At 10 a.m., citizens paused in tribute to the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

Pedestrians halted in their tracks, drivers exited their vehicles, and public transport came to a complete stop in a powerful, nationwide moment of reflection.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu participated in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, where government officials, dignitaries, and Holocaust survivors gathered to honor the memory of those lost.

Established in 1951, Yom Hashoah is observed annually on the 27th of Nissan. The siren, a tradition dating back to the 1960s, has become one of Israel’s most poignant national rituals, bringing the country together in remembrance.

During the ceremony, Netanyahu emphasized, “We bow our heads in memory of the victims. Their legacy obligates us to defend our existence and ensure that ‘never again’ truly means never again.”

Public ceremonies, educational programs, and survivor testimonies continue throughout the day, as Israel and Jewish communities worldwide honor the memories of the Holocaust victims.

Massive Wildfire Near Jerusalem Contained After 20-Hour Battle

A large wildfire that raged for nearly 20 hours in central Israel and the Jerusalem foothills has been brought under control, according to the Fire and Rescue Service. The fire, which broke out near Moshav Ta’oz on April 23, scorched an estimated 2,500 acres of land, primarily in the Judea region.

Following an assessment on Thursday morning, Fire Commissioner Eyal Caspi announced that the situation was under control, with firefighting teams working to extinguish the remaining hotspots. Over 100 firefighting units, supported by aircraft, are still on site to ensure the blaze is fully extinguished.

The fire affected several areas, including Eshtaol, Beit Meir, Mesilat Zion, Moshav Tarum, and Sha’ar Hagai. Despite the flames coming dangerously close to residential areas, no fatalities were reported. Two firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation, and the damage to property was minimal.

Authorities have reopened affected roads, and local communities have resumed normal activities. Schools and public transport are operating as usual. However, officials continue to urge the public to avoid entering the affected forest areas until further notice.