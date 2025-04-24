Business Schools Won’t Teach You This—But the Bible Did

In a recent episode of “Biblical Money” hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365, Texas real estate executive Jim Fite revealed how biblical principles have guided his leadership through decades of business cycles, helping transform a small family company into a thriving enterprise with 28 offices and 1,200 sales agents.

Fite, who along with his sister purchased their father’s small real estate firm in 1977 when it had just one office and eight employees, attributes much of his success to financial stewardship rooted in biblical wisdom.

“You learn how to work hard, you go to work every day, you do the right thing,” Fite explained. He emphasized the importance of saving during prosperous times to weather economic downturns—a principle he’s put into practice through seven recessions in the real estate industry.

The seasoned executive recently published a book titled “Success Through a Recession,” which details strategies for maintaining quality service and supporting employees during challenging economic periods. Fite stressed that many business schools teach growth strategies but fail to prepare entrepreneurs for difficult times, such as “when you can’t make payroll.”

Throughout the interview, Fite returned repeatedly to service as a core value. “We are nothing in business without people,” he stated, noting that his company has maintained a 99% quality service rating for five consecutive years—an achievement he credits to caring for employees who, in turn, take care of clients.

When asked about the biblical foundation for his business philosophy, Fite cited Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me,” a verse he keeps displayed prominently near his office.

Despite having reached an age when many executives retire, Fite continues working because he believes he’s still making a difference in people’s lives through mentorship. He shared how he regularly conducts coaching sessions with team members, recounting how his guidance helped an agent regain work-life balance.

A Life Changed Through Mentorship

Among the most moving segments of the interview was Fite’s story about William, a young man he met through his volunteer work with Young Life, a Christian organization. William joined Fite’s company at just 19 years old, working part-time while volunteering as a Young Life leader.

“William worked a few hours a week and made very little, barely got by,” Fite recalled. After marrying another Young Life participant, William had a realization: “He figured out, ‘She goes to work every day. I wonder if I went to work every day what would happen?'” The result was immediate—William doubled his income.

Taking his commitment further, William stopped going home for lunch breaks and watching movies during the workday, doubling his income yet again. His career steadily grew as he began managing 25 rental properties for the company’s property management division while continuing to sell real estate.

As William’s responsibilities expanded to managing 50, then 100 properties while maintaining his sales business, Fite and his sister intervened with crucial advice. “We said, ‘You can’t keep up this pace. It’s called a three-legged stool, and you have a family. One of those legs is going to break,'” Fite explained. They gave William a choice: focus on property management or sales.

Though William was earning in the top 1% of income earners through sales, he chose property management, taking a 60% pay cut to focus on growing that division. Under his leadership, the property management portfolio expanded from 25 to nearly 1,900 properties. Following advice from Fite’s father to “buy a house every year,” William built substantial personal wealth as his tenants “paid for his houses.”

The story took poignant turns as Fite described William’s later years. Eight years ago, William’s wife died in a four-wheeler accident the day after Fite and his wife had visited their ranch. Three years ago, William was diagnosed with leukemia, and Fite had “the honor” of being one of the few people who stayed with him during treatment. William passed away eight or nine months later.

“That’s my best friend,” Fite said. “We had a great life together. We raised our kids together. We built a business together.” With emotion evident in his voice, he added, “I helped him in some small way get to where he is, as he helped me in great ways to get where I am—whether that’s spiritually, financially, business-wise, educationally.”

Faith as a Foundation

“People that are grounded in their faith do very well in life—and I’m not talking about business, I’m talking about life, all pieces of their life,” Fite observed. He contrasted this with those who may experience rapid but unsustainable success, noting, “They may have a flash in the pan, but at the end of the day, you look back on their life and go, ‘Didn’t turn out quite the way they planned in the beginning.'”

The “Biblical Money” podcast, produced by Israel365, features interviews with business leaders who incorporate faith principles into their professional endeavors.