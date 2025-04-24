Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

26 Killed in Islamist Attack in India; Victims Asked if They Were Muslim Before Execution

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

April 24, 2025

2 min read

Baisaran Valley, where the attack occured

At least 26 people were murdered by 5-6 Islamist terrorists from Pakistan in the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam, India, on Tuesday afternoon. The attack came as US Vice President JD Vance was in the country for a four-day visit. 

Eyewitnesses related that the heavily armed terrorists first targeted male tourists and asked the victims if they were Muslim. If they answered that they were, they were ordered to recite the Kalma, the Muslim declaration of faith. If they denied being Muslim, they were executed on the spot. Some non-Muslims were left alive and ordered to tell the Indian government what had transpired.

According to a preliminary forensic analysis and testimonies of survivors, the terrorists used military-grade weapons and advanced communication devices, indicating external logistical support. The terrorists also wore body cams and helmet-mounted cameras to record the entire sequence of events.

Bangalore, India – April, 23, 2025: People gathered in the middle of the road of Anekal, A town located in the outskirts of the city to condemn the Pahalgam, terror attack

Sources suggested that the terrorists were aided by locals who gave them information about the locale. The precision and planning of the attack also point to the involvement of trained handlers, and not local amateurs.

The location is a nature spot and a popular tourist destination.

The police and army arrived at least 20 minutes later, after the terrorists had fled. Security agencies have stated that they identified the terrorists and believe they are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (literally Army of the Good), a Pakistani Islamist Salafi jihadist organisation. The group is anti-Western and condemns what it describes as a “Brahmanic-Talmudic-Crusader” alliance of Hindus, Jews, and Christians, whom it accuses of collaborating to undermine the Ummah.

India shut the border with Pakistan in the wake of the attack. India also expelled Pakistani military diplomats and suspended a landmark water-sharing treaty.

VOTE NOW TO STOP A PALESTINIAN STATE

JOIN MORE THAN

5092

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from now until May 4, 2025. Please submit your information to learn how YOU can STOP the TWO STATE delusion!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Palestinian Billionaire Quits Harvard Post After Lawsuit Claims He Helped Build Hamas Infrastructure

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Over 40 Nigerian Christians Murdered by Muslim Gunmen in Palm Sunday Attack

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

ISIS Inspired Arizona Man Convicted of Hate Crime After Planting Hoax Bombs at Churches

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .