Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel Strikes Hamas Gear from Oct. 7 Attack as China-Egypt Drill Nears Border and Global Antisemitism Trends Shift Post-War

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

April 23, 2025

3 min read

The remains of the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023, near the Israeli-Gaza border, southern Israel, December 20, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

IDF Strikes Dozens of Hamas Vehicles Used in October 7 Attack

In a coordinated overnight operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel’s Shin Bet security agency targeted roughly 40 Hamas vehicles believed to have played a key role in the October 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel.

Military sources stated that the vehicles, part of Hamas’s engineering arsenal, were used to breach Israel’s border, plant explosives, and facilitate the movement of armed militants during the coordinated attack that left more than 1,200 dead and 251 kidnapped. These machines, including bulldozers and transport vehicles, enabled Hamas to tear down barriers and construct makeshift bridges, helping militants infiltrate deep into Israeli territory.

According to the IDF, dismantling this equipment is part of an ongoing effort to cripple Hamas’s operational abilities and prevent future large-scale attacks. The military says this is a continuation of broader strikes that have already destroyed over 100 Hamas vehicles since the start of 2024.

“These engineering tools are not just construction vehicles—they’re instruments of terror,” said the IDF in a statement. “Israel will continue acting decisively to eliminate threats against its citizens.”

China and Egypt Launch Unprecedented Joint Military Drill Near Israel

China and Egypt have kicked off a landmark joint military exercise close to Israel’s southern border, marking the first time Chinese warplanes have operated on Egyptian soil.

Named Eagles of Civilization 2025, the exercise began this week at Egypt’s Wadi Abu Rish Air Base, situated about 100 kilometers from the Gulf of Suez. The drill includes advanced Chinese J-10C fighters, KJ-500 early warning aircraft, and refueling planes, alongside Egyptian-operated MiG-29s.

Beijing’s decision to deploy its KJ-500 aircraft abroad for the first time signals a strategic shift. Analysts say it underscores China’s intent to bolster its military footprint in the Middle East and Africa, especially amid shifting U.S. engagement in the region.

“This shows that regional players are diversifying their defense partnerships,” said former CENTCOM Commander Gen. Joseph Votel. “China is making a clear pitch as an alternative strategic partner.”

While the Chinese Defense Ministry described the exercise as a trust-building measure, Israeli officials are watching closely. With Egypt’s military buildup in the Sinai and growing foreign military presence nearby, Jerusalem sees evolving security dynamics on its doorstep.

This drill comes on the heels of a recent naval collaboration between China, Russia, and Iran—another indicator of shifting alliances in the region.

Global Antisemitism Spiked After October 7, Then Eased—But Remains Elevated

The world saw a surge in antisemitic incidents following the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel, according to Tel Aviv University’s newly released 2024 Annual Antisemitism Worldwide Report. Although numbers have dropped from their late-2023 peak, they still hover above pre-war levels.

The 160-page study, published by the university’s Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry in collaboration with the Irwin Cotler Institute, offers a detailed global snapshot. Australia saw the sharpest rise, logging 1,713 incidents in 2024 compared to just 490 in 2022. The U.S., Italy, Brazil, Argentina, and Canada also reported significant spikes, especially in major cities like Chicago, Denver, and Austin.

Some countries, such as France and Germany, recorded overall declines in 2024, but noted troubling increases in physical assaults or hate-related activity during specific months. In the U.K., incidents dropped from 4,103 in 2023 to 3,528 in 2024, but remain nearly double 2022 levels.

The report criticizes weak law enforcement responses, noting that fewer than 10% of reported antisemitic crimes result in arrests. Researchers also examined how Hamas propaganda, such as a prison-penned novel by leader Yahya Sinwar, perpetuates antisemitic narratives.

Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler, who contributed to the report, warned that countries like Russia, China, and Iran are manipulating antisemitism for political ends. He also called for clearer policies to hold political movements accountable for hate rhetoric.

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. December 29, 2023. Torn and defaced pro-Palestine posters pasted on the wall of a bus stop. (Source: Shutterstock)

While antisemitism may have receded from its 2023 highs, the report makes clear: the threat is far from over.

VOTE NOW TO STOP A PALESTINIAN STATE

JOIN MORE THAN

5092

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from now until May 4, 2025. Please submit your information to learn how YOU can STOP the TWO STATE delusion!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Ceasefire Proposal in Gaza, 20 Terror Suspects Arrested, and Decline of Holocaust Survivors Projected by 2035

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Hamas Claims Hostage Link Lost, IDF Hits Hezbollah, and U.S. Arson Tied to Palestine Stance

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

U.S.-Saudi Strategic Talks, Israeli-Turkish Diplomacy in Azerbaijan, and Israeli Rabbis Call for Passover Prayers

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .