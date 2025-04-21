Netanyahu Vows to Defeat Hamas, Israel Charges Hamas Suspects and Mourns Fallen IDF Tracker

Netanyahu: Israel Will Fight Until Hamas Is Defeated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a firm message to the nation Saturday night, pledging that the military campaign against Hamas will continue until the terror group is dismantled, all Israeli hostages are returned, and Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel’s security.

“Our mission is not yet complete,” Netanyahu said during a televised address. “We will not stop this war until Hamas is destroyed, our captives are home, and Gaza is no longer a launchpad for terror.”

The prime minister opened his remarks by honoring Warrant Officer G’haleb Alnasasra, an IDF tracker killed earlier that day in northern Gaza. He expressed condolences to the soldier’s family and prayers for the recovery of those injured in the same attack.

Describing the war as a battle for Israel’s survival, Netanyahu said the country is engaged on multiple fronts and acknowledged the toll the conflict has taken. “This is a war for our future. It comes with a painful cost, but we will persevere until victory,” he stated.

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) April 20, 2025

Addressing international and domestic calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu dismissed recent proposals that would leave Hamas intact and allow foreign aid to potentially strengthen the group. He warned that meeting Hamas’s demands—such as a complete IDF withdrawal and unfettered reconstruction funds—would amount to surrender.

“If we cave to Hamas’s conditions, we would be rewarding terror,” he said. “Such a move would signal to our enemies that kidnapping Israelis works. That would be a strategic defeat for Israel and a triumph for Iran.”

Netanyahu reiterated his longstanding stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions, saying Israel’s firm policies have prevented the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. “I won’t back down. Critics once opposed my position; now they question why Iran hasn’t succeeded. The answer is: because of our actions.”

He also pushed back against segments of the Israeli media and public figures who have called for indirect negotiations or temporary truces with Hamas. “Those voices are amplifying Hamas’s narrative and delaying the release of our hostages,” he said.

Netanyahu revealed that a recent offer—one that could have led to the release of roughly half of the living hostages—was rejected by Hamas, which instead insisted on maintaining its control over Gaza.

As of Saturday night, 196 hostages taken during the October 7 attack have been returned, including 147 who are alive. Israel believes 24 captives remain alive in Gaza, while 35 are confirmed to have died.

“We won’t abandon a single one—not the living and not the dead,” he declared. “We will escalate pressure until they are all brought home.”

The prime minister concluded his speech with a message of unity and resilience, as Israel prepares to observe its upcoming national memorial and independence days: “We will stand together. We will fight together. And, with God’s help, we will win together.”

Israel to Prosecute 22 Hamas Operatives for October 7 Atrocities

Israel is moving forward with formal charges against 22 Hamas members accused of participating in the deadly October 7, 2023, attacks at Kibbutz Nir Oz and surrounding areas, according to Israeli media.

These initial indictments mark a significant step in the legal response to one of the darkest days in Israeli history, when Hamas-led terrorists killed approximately 1,200 people and kidnapped 251 others during a brutal invasion from Gaza.

Rather than military trials, prosecutors have opted for civilian court proceedings, which do not carry the death penalty — a legal distinction with potential implications for future cases.

The destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7 massacre, near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, January 23, 2025. Photo by Yaniv Nadav/Flash90

The charges, collectively known as “Case 7/10,” are built on extensive evidence, including digital data and documents collected during Israel Defense Forces operations in Gaza.

Officials say the move lays the groundwork for charging hundreds more suspected Hamas operatives. Roughly 300 detainees are currently held by Israel in connection with the October 7 assault — some captured during the attack itself, others in later IDF raids. These individuals are not expected to be part of any prisoner exchange.

The Attorney General’s Office is exploring legal reforms to streamline the process, including conducting hearings without defendants present and limiting their access to sensitive evidence. One controversial proposal could allow victims’ testimonies to be submitted in writing without cross-examination.

The Justice Ministry’s Public Defender’s Office has declined to represent the accused, and discussions around their legal representation are ongoing. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities are also conducting investigations into the attacks but have agreed to wait until Israeli charges are filed.

IDF Tracker Killed in Northern Gaza Ambush

Warrant Officer G’haleb Sliman Alnasasra, a 35-year-old Bedouin tracker from Rahat, was killed in action Saturday during a deadly Hamas ambush in northern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

The attack unfolded near Beit Hanoun, when Hamas fighters launched a rocket-propelled grenade from a hidden tunnel at an IDF vehicle. Moments later, a second explosive device detonated, severely injuring several troops and claiming Alnasasra’s life.

Three other soldiers — a female officer, a combat medic, and another tracker — were critically wounded and airlifted to hospitals in Israel.

This marked the first combat fatality for Israel in Gaza since fighting resumed on March 18, following the breakdown of a ceasefire agreement.

Warrant Officer G'haleb Sliman Alnasasra, aged 35 from the Bedouin community in Rahat, a tracker in the Northern Brigade, Gaza Division, fell during combat in northern Gaza.



During the incident in which he fell, another tracker in the Northern Brigade was severely injured.… pic.twitter.com/nyVEUm1RaN — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) April 19, 2025

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu honored Alnasasra in a statement, saying, “The nation mourns the loss of a hero. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and pray for the recovery of those injured.”

Alnasasra served in the elite tracker unit of the IDF’s Northern Brigade, a team responsible for uncovering terrorist activity and identifying tunnel networks.

The incident occurred as IDF forces were working to secure a newly discovered Hamas tunnel near Post 40. Units from the 414th Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, along with Northern Brigade commander Col. Omri Mashiah, were in the area during the ambush.

In retaliation, Israeli forces launched a wave of airstrikes across northern Gaza, targeting over 150 Hamas-linked locations and reportedly eliminating dozens of operatives.

Alnasasra’s death brings the IDF’s death toll to 848 since the October 7 attacks, including 411 who have fallen in the ongoing ground operations in Gaza.