Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

“Mainstream” Jewish Organizations Issue Statement Slamming Trump’s War on Campus Antisemitism

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

April 20, 2025

2 min read

Pro-Palestinian supporters set up a protest encampment on the campus of Columbia University in New York as seen on April 22, 2024 (source: Shutterstock)

A coalition of ten self-identifying Jewish organizations issued a statement condemning the Trump administration’s moves to deport non-citizens involved in pro-Hamas activities on campus. They prefaced the statement by saying the deportation of non-citizen students who align with terrorist organizations was a “false choice between confronting antisemitism and upholding democracy.”

While acknowledging the disturbing wave of campus antisemitism, the statement said, “The rule of law, freedom of inquiry, access to vibrant places of higher education, and strong democratic norms and institutions have allowed American Jewry to thrive for hundreds of years.”

The statement was released during the Passover holiday, when Jews around the world praise God for sustaining them and redeeming them from exile in Egypt. 

“Our safety as Jews has always been tied to the rule of law, to the safety of others, to the strength of civil society, and to the protection of rights and liberties for all,” the statement read. The statement distanced itself from Israel, failing to mention Israel by name even once.

“At this moment, Jews are being targeted and held collectively accountable for the actions of a foreign government. Jews are being pushed out of certain movements, classrooms, and communities for expressing a connection to their heritage or to the Jewish homeland.” it read. 

While failing to mention Hamas or the October 7th massacre of Israelis, the statement cited the 2018 attack on the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh as the most horrific attack on Jews in recent history.

The Jewish Council for Public Affairs signed the statement. It included the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, National Council of Jewish Women, American Conference of Cantors, Central Conference of American Rabbis, HIAS, Rabbinical Assembly, Reconstructing Judaism, Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association, and the Union for Reform Judaism. While claiming to represent a broad swath of mainstream American Jewry, no organization representing Torah-observant Jews was included in the statement.

This is part of a disturbing trend. Last week, 27 Jewish groups filed legal support for Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national student from Tufts University in Massachusetts, who the U.S. Department of Homeland Security detained after federal investigations found that she “engaged in activities in support of Hamas.” 

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Maldives Bans Israelis from Entering

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Download New Book that Combats Antisemitism by Teaching Children their Human Rights

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Obama Tells Universities/Law Firms That Fighting Antisemitism is Against American Values

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .