As Passover Concludes: Fulfilling the Promise of Liberation for Israel’s Hungry

“And the waters were divided. Then the children of Israel went into the midst of the sea on the dry ground, and the waters were a wall to them on their right hand and on their left.” — Exodus 14:21-22

As the seventh and final day of Passover arrives across Israel, families gather to commemorate one of the most dramatic moments in biblical history—the crossing of the Red Sea. This pivotal event, where the impossible became possible, marks the true completion of the Exodus story. After days of flight from Egypt, the Israelites found themselves trapped between advancing armies and impassable waters, only to witness the seas part before them, creating a pathway to true freedom.

Homes throughout Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and communities across the Holy Land observe this day with special readings, prayers, and meals that have connected generations for millennia. The final day of unleavened bread brings both closure to the week-long observance and a transition back to everyday life—a transition that carries profound significance in itself.

This year, however, the symbolism of this day resonates even more deeply. Following months of unprecedented challenges that began on October 7th, many Israeli communities find themselves experiencing a Passover unlike any they’ve known before. For some, the ancient story of divine deliverance in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds feels especially relevant.

In Jewish tradition, Passover has always been observed even in the most challenging circumstances throughout history. Today’s challenges, while unique, follow in this tradition of maintaining celebration and remembrance despite difficulty.

What remains consistent is the holiday’s emphasis on communal responsibility. The Haggadah’s famous invitation—”Let all who are hungry come and eat”—has never been merely ceremonial. It reflects Judaism’s enduring commitment that true freedom requires ensuring everyone has their basic needs met.

Recent government reports reveal that approximately 2.75 million Israelis—including 1.24 million children—were living below the poverty line.

For many families, observing the full week of Passover traditions has stretched already limited resources. By this seventh day, the matzah purchased before the holiday begins to run low, and the special foods prepared for the Seder have long been consumed.

The beginning of Passover receives much attention, but the final day holds equal religious significance, and families still need to eat. Many who received help at the start now find their supplies diminished as the week concludes, and they need help from people like you.

The Exodus story is about moving from constraint to freedom. Food insecurity is a modern constraint that people across Israel are suffering from.

One of the distinguishing features of community food assistance efforts is their emphasis on dignity. Traditional Jewish teachings emphasize that the highest form of charity—tzedakah—is that which enables self-sufficiency and preserves the recipient’s sense of worth.

These food assistance programs operate according to the principle that aid should be indistinguishable from what any family would purchase themselves, particularly during sacred times like Passover.

As the prophet Isaiah reminds us: “When the poor and needy seek water, and there is none, and their tongue is parched with thirst, I the Lord will answer them; I the God of Israel will not forsake them.” (Isaiah 41:17)

The challenges facing many Israeli families won’t conclude with the final sunset of Passover. For the network of food assistance programs throughout Israel, the work continues year-round, though the holiday periods bring both increased need and increased awareness.

The Red Sea crossing we commemorate today serves as a powerful metaphor. Divine intervention created a path where none seemed possible. Today, you can be part of creating pathways through seemingly impossible circumstances. As the festival of freedom draws nearer to a close, the opportunity to help others experience true liberty—the freedom from hunger and want—remains open.

There is still a chance to help the hungry before this incredible holiday of Passover finishes. Will you take it?

For readers moved by the message of Passover and the ongoing needs described in this article, your support can make a meaningful difference. Our organization continues to work with trusted food assistance programs across Israel that deliver aid with dignity and respect for tradition.

To join in this sacred work of feeding the hungry throughout Israel, visit our donation page. Your contribution ensures that the spirit of Passover—freedom, dignity, and community—extends to all who need it, even as the holiday concludes.