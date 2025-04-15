Huckabee: “First thing I do is take Trump’s prayer to Western Wall”

Mike Huckabee, the newly appointed ambassador to Israel, told Fox News that his top priority when he arrives in the Holy Land will be to carry out a personal mission for President Trump.

“The first thing I’m going to do is to take a prayer that the President gave me on Thursday when I met with him at the White House, and I’m going to take it to Western Wall and I’m going to place it there on behalf of the American people and on behalf of the President,” Huckabee declared.

🚨US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee: The first thing I will do when I land in Israel is go to the Western Wall and put in a prayer note that President Trump sent with me. pic.twitter.com/LAeoZOm4Ro — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) April 15, 2025

Huckabee was confirmed last Wednesday after facing opposition from many Democrats who objected to his faith-based support of Israel. The vote was 53 to 46 in Huckabee’s favor, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against the appointment.

Huckabee added: “I can’t think of a better way to begin my tenure than to let the people of Israel know that the President stands with them, he wants their safety, their security, and he wants the hostages home and that’s the first priority.”

A strong supporter of Israel, Huckabee was named by the Jerusalem Post the second most influential Zionist in America in 2024.

Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, is the first non-Jew appointed to the post since President George W. Bush appointed James Cunningham in 2008. Nine Jewish members of the U.S. Senate—all Democrats or independents—did not vote for Huckabee.