Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Huckabee: “First thing I do is take Trump’s prayer to Western Wall”

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

April 15, 2025

< 1 minute

Republican presidential candidate Mike Huckabee (left) meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in August in Israel. (Photo: Prime Minister's Office)

Mike Huckabee, the newly appointed ambassador to Israel, told Fox News that his top priority when he arrives in the Holy Land will be to carry out a personal mission for President Trump. 

“The first thing I’m going to do is to take a prayer that the President gave me on Thursday when I met with him at the White House, and I’m going to take it to Western Wall and I’m going to place it there on behalf of the American people and on behalf of the President,” Huckabee declared.

Huckabee was confirmed last Wednesday after facing opposition from many Democrats who objected to his faith-based support of Israel. The vote was 53 to 46 in Huckabee’s favor, with Republicans voting in favor and Democrats voting against the appointment.

Huckabee added: “I can’t think of a better way to begin my tenure than to let the people of Israel know that the President stands with them, he wants their safety, their security, and he wants the hostages home and that’s the first priority.”

A strong supporter of Israel,  Huckabee was named by the Jerusalem Post the second most influential Zionist in America in 2024. 

Huckabee, an ordained Southern Baptist minister, is the first non-Jew appointed to the post since President George W. Bush appointed James Cunningham in 2008. Nine Jewish members of the U.S. Senate—all Democrats or independents—did not vote for Huckabee.

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Missiles Over Yemen: Why Trump’s ‘Warmongering’ Is Actually the Path to Peace

Picture of Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki

Yossi Dagan presents Paula White with Mezuzah

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Coalition MKs to US Senate: “Recognize the right of the Jewish people to the Temple Mount”

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .