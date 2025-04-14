IDF Expands Gaza Operations, Leaders Push for Hostage Return, and Israel Engages U.S. on Tariff Relief

IDF Hits Hamas Command Centers as Gaza Operations Expand

As Israel ushered in Passover, the Israel Defense Forces intensified its operations in Gaza, targeting Hamas military infrastructure. On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes hit a Hamas command site in Deir al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip, where militants were allegedly coordinating attacks.

To reduce the risk to civilians, the IDF used precision-guided munitions and surveillance to track targets.

Earlier in the day, the IDF struck a Hamas operations center based inside Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Hospital. The army stated that the hospital compound had been repurposed by Hamas for organizing assaults on Israeli forces and civilians. Before the strike, the IDF issued advance warnings in an effort to minimize civilian harm.

“Hamas continues to exploit civilian infrastructure and populations, violating international law and endangering innocent lives,” the IDF said in a statement. “We’ve repeatedly emphasized that using medical facilities for military purposes must stop.”

On Saturday night, shortly after the start of Passover, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a rocket launched from Gaza. No casualties were reported.

Elsewhere, the IDF carried out ground operations in Gaza City’s Daraj Tuffah area, aiming to dismantle militant networks and strengthen control of key zones. Civilians were given a chance to evacuate through designated routes before the military action began.

On Friday, two armed militants were killed by Israeli forces after opening fire in southern Gaza. A third operative was also struck later. One IDF officer was moderately injured during the clash.

That same day, Palestinian militants launched three rockets toward Israel. All were intercepted by Israeli defense systems, with no injuries reported.

The recent actions come as the IDF’s 36th Division completed the establishment of the Morag Corridor — a strategic passage that now separates Hamas’s forces in Rafah and Khan Yunis. Over the past ten days, Israeli troops report killing dozens of militants, destroying tunnel networks, and securing areas around Rafah.

The IDF said in a statement that it will continue working to maintain control of the corridor and conduct counter-terrorism operations as necessary.

Netanyahu, IDF Chief Speak with Families of Hostages Held in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and military leaders are continuing to engage with families of hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas, as part of ongoing efforts to secure their release.

On Sunday, Netanyahu spoke with the family of 23-year-old Eitan Mor, who was taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023 attack in southern Israel. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu updated the family on current efforts and said operations to bring the hostages home were ongoing.

In a separate conversation, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir contacted the parents of Edan Alexander — a 20-year-old Israeli-American soldier from Tenafly, New Jersey, who was abducted while on duty near Kibbutz Nirim during the same attack. Alexander, who serves as a lone soldier without close family in Israel, is believed to be one of the remaining captives.

On Saturday, Hamas released a three-minute video featuring Alexander, suggesting he had been held in captivity for 551 days. The video appeared to be recorded on the prior Wednesday. His family did not approve the publication or sharing of the footage.

“Our Edan, who made the choice to serve in the Golani Brigade and protect this country, remains in captivity,” the family said in a public statement. “This Passover cannot truly be a holiday of freedom while Edan and the 58 other hostages are still not home.”

Alexander is believed to be the only surviving American among the five U.S. hostages still held by Hamas. In March, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that former hostages had told Alexander’s family that he had been held in tunnels, subjected to torture, restrained in chains, and deprived of food over more than 500 days in captivity. Hamas previously released similar footage in November, which Netanyahu described as a form of psychological warfare.

Lt. Gen. Zamir told Alexander’s parents that bringing the hostages home remains a key operational and moral priority for the IDF.

“We are doing everything we can to return them,” he said. “As their commander, this is something I carry with me in every decision.”

The Alexander family expressed appreciation for the call and the military’s continued commitment.

Israel, U.S. in Active Negotiations Over Proposed Tariffs

Israel is holding discussions with U.S. officials to address proposed trade tariffs, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro confirmed on Sunday during an interview with Meet the Press.

Navarro said that Israel is among more than 75 countries engaged in talks with U.S. trade representatives following a planned increase in tariffs. “We’ve got the U.K., E.U., India, Japan, Israel — they’re all lined up,” Navarro said, referring to the high volume of negotiation requests.

On April 9, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary freeze on the new tariffs, which would raise duties above the existing 10% rate. The pause came in response to multiple countries seeking negotiations to reduce or eliminate trade barriers.

Prime Minister Netanyahu visited Washington last week to argue against the proposed 17% tariff, stating that Israel had already removed all tariffs on American goods and should not face additional barriers.

“We are committed to closing the trade deficit with the U.S. quickly and removing trade obstacles that shouldn’t be there,” Netanyahu said during a meeting in the Oval Office on April 7.

While the U.S. and Israel have a longstanding free trade agreement, the tariff calculations reportedly did not include service exports, only goods. This discrepancy placed Israel at a disadvantage under the proposed structure.

According to Israel’s Manufacturers Association, the tariffs — if implemented fully — could lead to an estimated $2.3 billion loss in annual exports and cost between 18,000 and 26,000 jobs.

Ron Tomer, head of the association, warned that the new rates could weaken Israel’s overall economic strength, including its technology sector and ability to attract foreign investment.

Israel’s Finance Ministry released a statement saying it was working with industrial leaders and exporters to manage the situation. “Our aim is to reduce the tariffs’ impact and protect Israeli industry,” the statement said.

At Netanyahu’s request, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is expected to lead a delegation to Washington after Passover for further negotiations with U.S. officials.