The Stefanik Doctrine: A Stronger Stand Against Jew-HatredBy Moshe Phillips

(Moshe Phillips is National Chairman of Americans For A Safe Israel www.AFSI.org, a leading pro-Israel advocacy and education group.)

The late March announcement that Elise Stefanik would not be the next U.S. Ambassador to the UN was disappointing to a great many Israel supporters. Since October 7, Stefanik has emerged as a leader in the House, both in the fight against antisemitism and in support of Israel, perhaps becoming the most visible leader in those battles. What’s more, Stefanik vowed to continue those efforts at the U.N. when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations in January. Her criticism of UNRWA was not only necessary but also a breath of fresh air.

One would be greatly mistaken to think that Stefanik will pause in her efforts to combat Jew-haters and anti-Israel terrorists.

Stefanik’s return to the House could see more steps in the growing outline of what might be called The Stefanik Doctrine.

The days of propping up organizations at the United Nations that run counter to our interests are long gone. America will no longer fund terrorism, antisemitism, and anti-Israel hate. pic.twitter.com/bYy5UJs5Ce — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 3, 2025

The Stefanik Doctrine contrasts sharply with the policy approach of the Biden-Harris team, which left even their own supporters in the liberal camp—and many others—outraged by what could be described as their propensity for inaction against anti-Israel extremists on campuses and beyond. It was an inaction that suggested to Hamas supporters that they would face little federal opposition no matter how outrageous and illegal their activities became.

Deborah Lipstadt, the academic who served as the only United States Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Antisemitism during the Biden presidency, was quoted in a March 4, New York Times article saying: “… there were too many moments that were met with silence.”

That is an understatement.

What’s worse is that now that the Trump administration has changed course, in that it is removing anti-Israel extremists from the country, groups like J Street and Jewish Voice For Peace are attacking these actions. A March 10 J Street press release stated “The Trump Administration’s arrest, detention, and threat of deportation of Columbia protest leader and permanent legal resident Mahmoud Khalil, in violation of existing law and without due process, is an affront to the constitutional right to free speech … “

For many American Jews, these arguments are eerily reminiscent of the rhetoric used by the ACLU during one of the darkest periods in American Jewish history: when neo-Nazis threatened to march on Skokie, a community that was home to an extremely large number of Holocaust survivors.

I applaud the @WhiteHouse for their strong commitment to combatting antisemitism on college campuses!



Thanks to President @realDonaldTrump's leadership, it couldn't be clearer: Violence and discrimination against Jewish students have no place in America.



cc: @POTUS @PressSec pic.twitter.com/8ZBkD3I2uI — Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) April 11, 2025

But what a difference 48 years makes: liberals like Rham Emanuel opposed the haters in Illinois in the 1970s. As Emanuel explained in a 2017 Times Of Israel interview “You’re talking to a person who started his own political awareness opposing neo-Nazis in Skokie and then in Marquette Park in Chicago when I was 16 or 17 years old.”

It’s no longer liberals like Rahm Emanuel leading the charge to protect Jews from Jew-haters; now it’s Elise Stefanik and others on the other side of the aisle.

What’s changed?

On one hand, groups like J Street and the Jewish Voice For Peace did not exist when neo-Nazis pushed to march in Skokie.

And another thing is that many clear thinking Americans, of all faiths, see that Hamas is really no different than Al-Qaeda or the Nazis.

A year ago Stefanik stated “Fueled by hatred and ignorance, unchecked antisemitism has become commonplace on Columbia’s campus: Nazi-era antisemitic propaganda litters the grounds, Swastikas graffiti school property, and mobs assaulting Jewish students, professors openly supporting Hamas and calling for genocide of the Jewish people. Meanwhile, despite claims otherwise, Columbia’s leadership refuses to enforce their own policies and condemn Jewish hatred on campus creating a breeding ground for antisemitism and a hotbed of support for terrorism from radicalized faculty and students.”

NEW YORK, N.Y. – April 30, 2024: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside the Morningside Campus of Columbia University in Manhattan. (Source: Shutterstock)

Views towards the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria (referred to as the West Bank Settlements) are still another way that Stefanik (and her Stefanik Doctrine) stands in stark opposition to the views of J Street and the Jewish Voice For Peace.

At those same hearings, Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland who has been a recipient of financial support from JStreetPac, questioned Stefanik’s support for Israel’s rights to Judea and Samaria.

Stefanik stood firm in her response to Van Hollen’s challenge, affirming her belief that, as Van Hollen said “Israel has a biblical right to the entire West Bank. She responded quickly, and simply, “Yes.”

JStreetPac has boasted on its website that “Senator (Van Hollen) is one of J Street’s closest allies in Congress”.

Thank goodness that the would-be shepherds of the Jewish community like J Street do not go unopposed.

