Texas Energy Entrepreneur Embry Canterbury on Betting Big on Israel After October 7: “Failure Is Not an Option”

When Texas energy executive Embry Canterbury met with Israeli entrepreneurs amid sirens and rocket fire last May, he wasn’t deterred—he was inspired. “It’s pretty easy to invest in something when failure is not an option,” Canterbury told Rabbi Rami Goldberg on the “Biblical Money” podcast, describing his decision to pour millions into Israeli tech and defense companies in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. The petroleum industry veteran, who recently sold his company Hibernia 3 for $2.25 billion in cash, joined a delegation of primarily Jewish businessmen to Israel at a time when many investors were pulling back, seeing opportunity where others saw only risk.

Canterbury, who proudly describes himself as having “street cred” in Tel Aviv thanks to his Jewish great-grandmother from Poland, has developed a portfolio of Israeli investments since his visit. He was struck by the resilience of Israeli founders who continued pitching their companies even as rockets flew overhead. “You develop really good friendships with men and women who have been serving and are still entrepreneurs,” he explained, noting how this dual identity of soldier-entrepreneur creates a powerful business mindset that he found compelling as an investor.

Despite his success in the petroleum industry, Canterbury continues to work 70-80 hours weekly, splitting his time between his oil and gas ventures and his family office’s investments, including his growing stake in Israeli companies. Following the October 7 attacks, when many investors hesitated, Canterbury saw an opening.

The conversation highlighted Canterbury’s approach to philanthropy, which he considers equally important as his business endeavors. “At this stage of my life, I have just as much fun giving it away as I do making it,” he said. He serves on several nonprofit boards and mentioned that if he were to write a book, it wouldn’t be “The Art of the Deal” but rather “The Art of the Give.”

Canterbury also addressed energy policy, advocating for what he calls “energy addition” rather than abrupt transition. While investing in alternative energy sources, he argues that natural gas remains critical as a clean-burning fuel and emphasized the importance of energy security.

On faith, Canterbury described his daily routine of morning prayer and devotionals, and how his Episcopalian faith influences his business decisions. He highlighted the power of community worship and the statistical benefits he’s observed through his work with faith-based employment programs.

The interview concluded on an optimistic note about American potential and the enduring strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship. Canterbury’s final piece of advice was simple but powerful: “Just show up” – whether at church, synagogue, or to support a friend in need.