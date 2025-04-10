U.S.-Saudi Strategic Talks, Israeli-Turkish Diplomacy in Azerbaijan, and Israeli Rabbis Call for Passover Prayers

U.S.-Saudi Discussions Highlight Need for Gaza Peace and Security Enhancements

On April 9, 2025, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud convened in Washington, D.C., to deliberate on various critical issues, including peace initiatives in Gaza, regional defense, and bilateral ties. The State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, reported that the talks were centered on achieving a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and the disarmament and weakening of Hamas to ensure regional stability.

When I met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince @FaisalbinFarhan today we talked about the challenges both our nations face that have peace and security implications far beyond the U.S. and the Middle East. Whether eliminating the threat of the Houthis or terrorist groups in Syria,… pic.twitter.com/8jLMfucxVJ — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 9, 2025



Secretary Rubio acknowledged and appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia in mediating peace efforts in ongoing conflicts such as between Russia and Ukraine, as well as their contributions to enhancing economic ties and regional security. Discussions also touched on the importance of resuming peace negotiations involving the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, with an emphasis on protecting civilians and establishing humanitarian corridors. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening U.S.-Saudi relations.

Israeli-Turkish Diplomacy in Azerbaijan Aims to Ease Syrian Tensions



Israeli and Turkish officials engaged in strategic talks in Azerbaijan to address escalating tensions in Syria, focusing on establishing a deconfliction mechanism akin to Israel’s former arrangement with Russia. The meeting, which took place under the guidance of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and hosted by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, aimed to prevent potential military conflicts in the region.

During the discussions, Israel expressed significant concerns regarding Turkish military movements near Palmyra, which could potentially destabilize the region under the new Syrian administration led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The dialogue was spearheaded by Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi and included top defense officials. Both parties agreed to continue their efforts to maintain regional security and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for facilitating the dialogue.

Chief Rabbis of Israel Call for Global Prayers During Passover for Hostages in Gaza



On the eve of Passover 2025, Israel’s chief rabbis issued a heartfelt appeal to Jews around the world to pray for the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. In a poignant message, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber and Sephardi Chief Rabbi David Yosef expressed the difficulty of celebrating the festival while knowing the plight of the hostages. They suggested including special prayers during the Passover seders, particularly after the meal, invoking divine intervention for the hostages’ release.

Poster showing Israelis who were held and still being hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, November 17, 2024. Photo by Miriam Alster/FLASH90

The rabbis’ message highlighted that the spirit of Passover is not only about recounting historical liberation but also about recognizing ongoing struggles for freedom today. They emphasized the power of collective prayer and action during this significant time. Official data from the Israel Defense Forces indicate that 59 individuals remain captive, with at least 35 believed to have been killed. The rabbis’ call underscores the broader Jewish community’s solidarity and hope for resolution and peace.