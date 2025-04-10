Supporting Israel’s Heroes and Vulnerable this Passover

As Passover approaches, Israel365’s “Feed the Hungry in the Holy Land” campaign is mobilizing to address growing food insecurity among the nation’s most vulnerable populations. With recent data indicating approximately 2.75 million Israelis—including 1.24 million children—struggle to afford basic necessities, this year’s holiday preparations have taken on greater urgency amid ongoing regional tensions.

“Passover is a sacred time of freedom, but for millions in Israel, poverty still holds them captive,” said Zahava Schwartz, who works on the campaign at Israel365. “Our goal is to ensure everyone can participate in this sacred tradition with dignity and care.”

Relief Initiatives Underway

Israel365’s Passover-specific campaign provides essential holiday items to families in need through multiple channels. These efforts include home deliveries to elderly and displaced individuals, community soup kitchens operating extended hours, and distribution of holiday boxes containing matzah, wine, and other Passover necessities.

According to statistics cited by Israel365, approximately 600,000 families currently struggle to afford adequate nutrition, with one in three children facing daily food insecurity. Since October 7th, an additional 250,000 people have been displaced from their homes, further straining support systems.

“The numbers represent a significant increase from previous years,” noted a spokesperson for Israel365. “What we’re seeing is not just acute need from the recent conflict, but also long-term economic challenges that have been exacerbated by current circumstances.”

Through their network of community kitchens throughout the country, Israel365 has expanded operations, preparing to serve record numbers this holiday season. Their Passover initiative expects to distribute thousands of prepared meals and holiday essentials, significantly increasing their outreach compared to previous years.

Soldiers Face Unique Financial Challenges

Among those facing particular hardship this Passover are soldiers who have been engaged in military service during the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Many reservists called up for extended miluim (reserve duty) have struggled to maintain financial stability while fulfilling their service obligations.

“These men and women put their lives on hold to defend the nation, often at significant personal cost,” explained Zelig Krymko-Shmuelovich, a program coordinator with Israel365. “Many who run small businesses or startups have watched their livelihoods collapse while they serve.”

Recent surveys indicate approximately 40% of small business owners serving in the reserves report their enterprises are at risk of permanent closure. For entrepreneurs and self-employed individuals, the extended absence has proven particularly devastating, with many returning to find clients gone and opportunities vanished.

Many soldiers describe returning to businesses that are barely functioning after months of absence. Some face the difficult task of rebuilding client relationships from scratch, while others discover their entire business model has become unsustainable in their absence.

Israel365’s “Feed the Hungry in the Holy Land” campaign has designated special resources to address these challenges. Their outreach provides not only essential Passover meals but also ongoing support for military families struggling to make ends meet. As stated in Deuteronomy 15:11, “For there will never cease to be poor in the land. Therefore I command you, ‘You shall open wide your hand to your brother, to the needy and to the poor, in your land.'” This ancient instruction guides Israel365’s work with Israel’s defenders.

“It’s not just about putting food on the table,” said a military liaison working with Israel365. “It’s about acknowledging their sacrifice and ensuring they don’t face financial ruin as a result of their service to the country.”

Responding to Need With Dignity

As Passover approaches, Israel365’s efforts aim to ensure that all Israelis—particularly those who have sacrificed for the nation’s security—can observe the holiday with the dignity and celebration it deserves. For many involved with the organization, the work represents not just practical assistance but a statement of solidarity and resilience during challenging times.

“In supporting our heroes and the vulnerable among us,” concluded Krymko-Shmuelovich, “we affirm our commitment to one another and to the values that unite us as a people. This should be a season of joy and remembrance—not suffering.”

