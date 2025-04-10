Freezing Terror Funds: Rabbi Dee’s Passover Victory Two Years After Family Tragedy

As Jews worldwide prepare for Passover next week, Rabbi Leo Dee is marking a somber milestone – the second anniversary of the terrorist attack that killed his wife Lucy and two daughters, Maia and Rina, as they drove during the holiday in northern Israel.

Instead of being paralyzed by grief, Rabbi Dee has become a formidable advocate for change in Israel’s approach to terrorism financing. His efforts culminated last week in a groundbreaking legal victory.

On March 26, the Jerusalem District Court issued an unprecedented order freezing 50 million shekels ($13.7 million) in funds allocated to the Palestinian Authority as a direct result of Rabbi Dee’s lawsuit. The ruling targets the P.A.’s “pay-for-slay” program that rewards terrorists and their families with monthly stipends.

“Each small victory in court represents not just justice for my family, but potentially prevention of future attacks on other families,” Rabbi Dee told reporters following the ruling. “No amount of compensation can bring back Lucy, Maia, and Rina, but we can honor their memory by making terrorism less profitable.”

“Our family of seven is now a family of four” – Rabbi Leo Dee. Lucy Dee and her two daughters Maia and Rena, were on their way to Tiberias over the Passover holiday weekend in Israel when they were tragically killed by terrorists.



“Our Car Was Riddled With Bullets”

The attack that forever changed Rabbi Dee’s life occurred on April 7, 2023, the second day of Passover. Terrorists opened fire on the family’s car as they traveled along Route 57 in the Jordan Valley. Lucy Dee, 48, and her daughters Maia, 20, and Rina, 15, were hit by multiple bullets in the ambush.

While the two daughters died at the scene, Lucy Dee fought for her life for three days before succumbing to her wounds on April 10. At her funeral, Rabbi Dee delivered a powerful eulogy that moved thousands of mourners.

“I could lament over the next 25 years of marriage that I have lost, but I actually feel blessed to have had 25 years of a beautiful marriage with you,” he said to thousands of mourners at the funeral.

Rabbi Leo Dee and family members meet with patients who received organ donations from Lucy Dee who were killed with her two daughters in a terror attack a few days ago, at the Rabin Medical Center (Beilinson) in Petah Tikva , May 2, 2023. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

From Courtroom to Consciousness

The recent court ruling marks a significant legal precedent that could lead to more Palestinian Authority funds being frozen in cases connected to terrorist activities. Legal experts suggest this ruling fundamentally changes the financial calculus for organizations that support violence.

Rabbi Dee has urged other terror victims to take similar legal action. “This isn’t about revenge,” he emphasized. “It’s about creating real consequences for those who enable violence.”

His advocacy represents a practical application of ideas he explored before tragedy struck his family. In his book Transforming the World: The Jewish Impact on Modernity, Rabbi Dee examines how Jewish values can be applied to create a more just society.

The book, which predates the attack on his family, argues that Judaism offers unique perspectives on building meaningful lives and creating positive change. Now, through his legal activism, Rabbi Dee is demonstrating how these principles can be applied even in response to personal tragedy.

A Book With New Relevance

Transforming the World: The Jewish Impact on Modernity explores how Jewish traditions and values have shaped modern conceptions of justice, community, and moral action.

The book explores how Judaism has always emphasized making the world better through concrete actions, not just words. Rabbi Dee’s current legal battle offers a powerful real-world example of these principles in action.

As the second day of Passover approaches, marking exactly two years since the attack, Rabbi Dee’s efforts show how even the deepest grief can be channeled into meaningful change. His legal battle stands as both a memorial to his family and an inspiration for others seeking justice through the legal system.

For those wishing to support Rabbi Dee’s ongoing advocacy work or to explore the Jewish values guiding his response to tragedy, Transforming the World: The Jewish Impact on Modernity provides valuable context for understanding this remarkable journey from loss to action.