Indonesia to Take Wounded Gazans, IDF Demolishes Attacker’s Home, EU Prepares Aid for Palestinian Authority

Indonesia Offers Medical Evacuation for Wounded and Orphaned Gazans

The first phase is to include 1,000 individuals, says President Subianto

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced Wednesday that his country is prepared to airlift and temporarily shelter injured civilians and orphaned children from Gaza.

Speaking at Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma Airport ahead of his diplomatic trip to the Middle East, Subianto stated, “We are ready to evacuate those wounded or orphaned, or anyone deemed in need of urgent help by the Palestinian authorities and other relevant parties.” According to The Jakarta Globe, the initial group would include around 1,000 evacuees.

Subianto emphasized that the assistance would be temporary. “Those we host will return to Gaza once the situation improves,” he said. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry will soon begin discussions with Palestinian representatives and other stakeholders to coordinate the plan.

The president’s Middle East tour includes stops in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan, with talks expected to focus on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Calls for international efforts to relocate Gazans have intensified. Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently advocated for allowing Gazans the option to move to safer countries. During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump referred to the concept as creating a “freedom zone.”

Netanyahu supported the idea, saying, “It’s about giving people a choice—what’s wrong with that?”

An Israeli official confirmed that Israel is in ongoing discussions with several countries about relocating significant numbers of Gaza residents. Citing polling data, the source noted that 60% of Gazans expressed interest in emigrating, with many wanting the option to return later.

In March, Israel’s Security Cabinet approved the creation of a directorate to facilitate voluntary emigration. The new unit will manage logistics like safe travel routes and international coordination for those wishing to leave Gaza, with plans that may include land, sea, and air routes.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich mentioned that the government is exploring ways to carry out large-scale relocations—suggesting that relocating 10,000 people per day could complete the process in six months, budget permitting.

IDF Destroys Home of Terrorist Behind Fatal March 2024 Attack

Demolition is a part of Israel’s counterterrorism strategy

Israeli forces on Tuesday night demolished the home of Mujahid Mansour, the terrorist responsible for the deadly attack at HaParsa Junction in March 2024. The demolition took place in the village of Deir Ibzi’a, located in the Binyamin region.

Mansour’s assault killed Staff Sgt. Ilai David Gurfinkel, a 21-year-old member of the elite Duvdevan unit, and wounded six other Israeli soldiers.

כוחות צה״ל מחטיבת בנימין ולוחמי יחידת יהל״ם הרסו הלילה את ביתו של המחבל מג'אהד מנצור בדיר איבזיע שבחטיבת בנימין.

המחבל הרג את רס״ל עילי דוד…

The Israel Defense Forces said the demolition was part of its broader strategy to deter future acts of terrorism by targeting the homes of perpetrators involved in deadly attacks.

The March 22 incident was among a series of escalating confrontations, prompting intensified security operations throughout the region.

EU Finalizing Billion-Euro Aid Package for Palestinian Authority

New funding tied to reform commitments amid international scrutiny

The European Union is in the process of finalizing a multi-year financial assistance package for the Palestinian Authority, valued at more than €1 billion, according to a European Commission spokesperson.

Following €400 million in emergency aid in 2024, the upcoming support will be linked to a reform initiative based on the P.A.’s own strategic framework. Details of the new program will be announced once finalized, the spokesperson told JNS.

Sky News Arabia reported that the financial package will span two years, while sources cited by Quds News Network claimed the official announcement is expected later this month.

European officials reportedly hope the aid will support reforms within the Palestinian Authority and prepare it to take administrative control of Gaza after Israel’s military campaign against Hamas concludes. However, Israel strongly opposes such a move, citing the P.A.’s history of supporting terrorism.

In March 2024, Mahmoud Abbas appointed Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister, promising internal reform and democratic elections—the first since 2006. But so far, no election timeline has been given.

During a fiery meeting in April 2024 between Arab and Western diplomats, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed reportedly criticized the Palestinian leadership, comparing it to “Ali Baba and the 40 thieves,” according to Axios.

The Emirati diplomat’s remarks came in response to complaints from top P.A. official Hussein al-Sheikh, who argued that Ramallah had complied with demands for leadership changes but still lacked meaningful international support.

Despite pressure from the West, Abbas has refused to halt payments to imprisoned terrorists and their families. In a February speech, he doubled down on this stance, stating, “Even if we have only one penny left, it is for the prisoners and the martyrs.”