The Courage of Shabbat HaGadol: From Egyptian Idols to Modern False Gods

As we approach Passover, we find ourselves once again reflecting on the profound significance of Shabbat HaGadol – the Great Sabbath. Shabbat HaGadol embodies the very essence of what we at Israel365 Action stand for: courage, conviction, and a commitment to Jewish destiny.

The First Act of National Courage

Picture the scene: Our ancestors in Egypt have witnessed nine devastating plagues. The atmosphere is tense with anticipation. Freedom seems tantalizingly close, yet they remain in bondage. It is at this pivotal moment that God issues what might be the most audacious command imaginable.

God instructs the Israelites to take lambs – creatures sacred to their Egyptian masters – and tie them to their bedposts for four days in plain sight. This was not done in secret, but openly and deliberately, a public declaration that the Israelites were preparing to slaughter their oppressors’ deity.

Consider the extraordinary courage this required. Slaves, still under the authority of their masters, publicly defying the religious and cultural norms of the dominant society. In midrashic tradition, when Egyptian neighbors inquired about these preparations, our ancestors boldly responded: “It is to be slaughtered as a Passover sacrifice as God has commanded us.”

Beyond Ritual: A Revolutionary Act

This first Passover Seder was far more than a ritual observance. It was a revolutionary declaration of independence that preceded freedom. By slaughtering the Egyptian deity, marking their doorposts with its blood, and consuming it in family groups dressed for immediate departure, our ancestors were making a profound statement.

Jews marking the door post with the blood

This act of courage – the willingness to publicly slay the false gods of Egypt – was the essential precondition for redemption.

Here’s the key: To achieve Jewish freedom – to serve God and to march to our Homeland, our ancestors needed to first slay the false gods that stood in the way of our destiny.

From Ancient Egypt to Modern Israel

The parallel to our current situation is striking. So it was then, so it is today.

To fully realize God’s promise for Jewish destiny in our time, we must identify and courageously slay the false gods that obstruct our path. Just as our ancestors rejected the sacred symbols of their oppressors, we too must be willing to challenge prevailing ideologies that threaten Jewish security and sovereignty.

Today’s primary false god impeding full Jewish expression and security in our Homeland is the two-state solution – a failed concept that continues to be venerated despite decades of evidence demonstrating its dangers. Like our ancestors who courageously prepared to slaughter the Egyptian deity on that first Shabbat HaGadol, we must slay the two-state solution once and for all.

Israeli children plant tress in Efrat in Judea on January 12, 2022. Photo by Gershon Elinson/Flash90

The Call to Become Shabbat HaGadol Jews

We, the delegates and ambassadors of Slate #7, understand the profound lesson of Shabbat HaGadol. At this critical juncture in Jewish history – standing at our own precipice of freedom and sovereignty – we are called to act with the same courage as our ancestors.

Today, we need more Shabbat HaGadol Jews – individuals willing to challenge comfortable but dangerous narratives, to advocate unapologetically for policies that strengthen Jewish security and sovereignty in our ancestral homeland, and slay the false gods impeding the Jewish destiny.

From Seder to Sovereignty

As we gather around our Seder tables this year, let us remember that Passover is not just about commemorating past liberation but about continuing the journey toward complete redemption. The same courage that enabled our ancestors to slaughter the Egyptian deity now empowers us to reject modern false gods that impede Jewish destiny.

This year, may we truly go from the Seder to Sovereignty. May the courage displayed on that first Shabbat HaGadol inspire our actions today, as we work together to secure a future of peace, security, and full Jewish expression in our God-given homeland.

Shlomo Skaist is Delegate #7 and Policy Committee Head for Slate #7 for Israel365 Action.