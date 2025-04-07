Hamas Rocket Barrage, Foiled Jerusalem Terror Plot, and New IDF Offensive in Gaza

Rocket Attack on Southern Israel Injures Several, Prompts Israeli Retaliation

Ten rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel late Sunday night, targeting cities including Ashkelon and Ashdod, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Five of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while one struck a residential area in Ashkelon, causing injuries and property damage.

Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon reported treating 27 individuals after the incident. Of these, seven sustained shrapnel wounds, one suffered an eye injury, two were hurt while seeking shelter, and 17 were treated for anxiety. All injuries were classified as non-life-threatening.

Damage was also reported in a nearby parking area, where several vehicles were hit by debris. Ashkelon Mayor Tomer Glam visited the impact site and urged the Israeli government and military to take decisive action, saying Hamas must not be allowed to continue disrupting civilian life.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attack, calling it retaliation for recent Israeli military operations in Gaza.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on his way to the U.S. for a meeting with President Donald Trump, held emergency discussions with Defense Minister Israel Katz. Following the meeting, Katz instructed the military to escalate operations, promising a “significant blow” to Hamas.

Shortly after the rocket fire, the IDF carried out airstrikes on the launch site. Residents in parts of Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, were warned to evacuate ahead of the strikes, according to military sources.

Israeli Authorities Prevent Major Terror Plot in Jerusalem

A planned multi-target terrorist attack in Jerusalem was foiled by Israeli security forces, the Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced Sunday. A suspect from eastern Jerusalem was arrested and is currently in custody.

Authorities said the suspect had been preparing attacks on civilian targets in southern Jerusalem, including a light rail station, a public bus, and a local restaurant. During the investigation, materials used to create explosives were discovered, including metal pipes, fireworks, and matchboxes—components commonly used in makeshift bombs.

The suspect had reportedly studied methods for constructing explosive devices and built several pipe bombs. Investigators also found that the individual expressed intent to carry out a suicide attack and had been consuming radical content online to support his actions. The motive, officials stated, was to target Jewish civilians.

The arrest was executed by the Jerusalem District Police’s Central Unit in cooperation with the Shin Bet. The suspect remains in detention, and prosecutors are expected to file formal charges soon.

IDF Expands Ground Operation in Gaza with New Strategic Corridor

As part of its ongoing offensive in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has deployed its 36th Division—also known as the Rage Formation—to establish a new security corridor called the Morag Corridor. This zone now functions as a buffer between Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, and central Gaza.

The development marks a key phase of “Operation Strength and Sword,” which began on March 18 following the collapse of a ceasefire. The operation aims to weaken Hamas’s operational capacity and secure the release of Israeli hostages.

The IDF has been carrying out intensified strikes against Hamas-linked infrastructure. In a recent operation, forces discovered and demolished a one-kilometer-long tunnel in Beit Lahia, suspected to be used for cross-border attacks.

Troops have also pushed deeper into northern and southern areas of the Strip, surrounding significant zones such as the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah and engaging in ground maneuvers in Beit Hanun in the northeast.

The Morag Corridor mirrors the earlier-established Netzarim Corridor, which bisects Gaza from east to west. Both aim to limit Hamas’s mobility, disrupt command chains, and erode territorial control.

Military officials say these operations are essential for reducing the threat posed by armed groups in Gaza and strengthening Israel’s position in negotiations over hostages.