Ancient Roots, Modern Excellence: The Story of Shiloh Blend Olive Oil

A Legacy Woven Through Time

Imagine standing beside an ancient stone olive press, watching as golden liquid flows from crushed olives—just as it did thousands of years ago. Olive cultivation in the Land of Israel isn’t just rooted in history; it embodies a continuous legacy, with archaeological treasures illustrating a remarkable story of endurance and tradition.

When archaeologists uncover olive presses from the First Temple period (957-586 BCE) and the Second Temple period (516 BCE-70 CE), they’re not just finding artifacts—they’re revealing the daily lives that connected ancient Jewish communities to the land. These discoveries provide a tangible link between past and present that few agricultural traditions can claim.

The “beit bad” (Hebrew for “olive press”) wasn’t merely a tool; it was the beating heart of ancient Jewish agricultural communities. The ingeniously designed weight-and-lever systems discovered at sites like Masada, Gamla, and throughout the Judean Hills speak to the technical sophistication of ancient producers who perfected their craft through generations of accumulated knowledge.

Ancient part of the oil press in Gamla, Israel (Source: Shutterstock)

Sacred Oil: Beyond the Kitchen

In Jewish tradition, olive oil transcended its role as a mere food staple. It illuminated the Temple in Jerusalem as fuel for the eternal flame of the menorah, consecrated kings and priests in sacred anointing ceremonies, and featured prominently in Temple offerings. The Talmud—that vast compendium of Jewish law and tradition—dedicates extensive passages to olive oil, meticulously detailing everything from production standards to ritual purity requirements.

During the Hasmonean period (2nd-1st century BCE), olive oil production reached remarkable heights. Archaeological evidence reveals industrial-scale production facilities with sophisticated pressing techniques and storage systems that supported not just local needs but also a thriving export economy.

From Ancient Terraces to Modern Excellence

The story of Israeli olive oil is one of remarkable resurrection. The ancient terraces etched into the hillsides of Judea and Galilee—some dating back to ancient times—have been painstakingly restored and replanted with olive trees. Walking these groves today, you are literally stepping in the footprints of countless generations who tended these same slopes.

Today’s Israeli olive industry represents a fascinating convergence of ancient wisdom and cutting-edge innovation. Modern producers honor traditional methods while embracing advanced cold-pressing technologies that preserve the oil’s delicate flavors and beneficial compounds.

The Shiloh Blend: Where History Meets Your Table

Named for a location of profound historical significance, the Shiloh Blend Olive Oil embodies this extraordinary heritage. The careful marriage of four distinctive olive varieties—Barnea, Picholine, Coratina, and Souri—creates an oil with remarkable depth and character.

The Barnea olive, a variety developed in Israel, contributes gentle, fruity notes to the blend. Meanwhile, the ancient Souri—one of the region’s oldest native varieties—delivers that distinctive peppery finish that ancient oil producers would have instantly recognized. Together with carefully selected Picholine and Coratina olives, the result is an exceptional oil that bridges millennia.

A Taste of Living History

Each 17oz (500ml) bottle of Shiloh Blend Olive Oil is more than a culinary ingredient—it’s a vessel of living history. Cold-pressed to preserve its natural characteristics, this oil delivers exactly what connoisseurs seek: a smooth, creamy texture carrying complex fruity aromas that give way to that distinctive peppery flourish signaling premium quality.

For those who value authentic ingredients with genuine historical roots, Shiloh Blend Olive Oil offers both exceptional quality and a meaningful connection to one of the world’s oldest continuous agricultural traditions—a golden thread connecting ancient practice to your modern table.