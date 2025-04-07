Download New Book that Combats Antisemitism by Teaching Children their Human Rights

In response to the alarming rise in attacks on Jewish communities—particularly targeting Jewish children—B’nai B’rith Portugal, in partnership with the International Observatory of Human Rights, has released a new bilingual book titled The Universal Rights of Children. The publication, released in time for both the Jewish holiday of Passover (Pesach) and the Christian celebration of Easter, aims to raise awareness about the fundamental rights of Jewish children worldwide.

The book, written in both English and Portuguese, features illustrations inspired by the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is being distributed to international organizations and made available online as a powerful reminder: Jewish children, like all children, are entitled to protection, dignity, and safety.

“We have witnessed, especially since the October 7th massacre, a disturbing global indifference to the suffering of Jewish children,” said Miriam Assor, journalist and member of B’nai B’rith Portugal. “From the kidnapping and murder of Israeli children like the Bibas family to Jewish students hiding in fear as their schools come under attack, such as in Toronto, the world has remained largely silent. We must send a clear message: Jewish children have rights too. Their pain is no less than that of others, and the global community must demand equal safety and security for them.”

Book launch. Ambassador Rozenblat is in the center, Luis Andrade on the left and Helena Ferro Gouveia on the right in the picture Credit: B’nai B’rith Portugal

Helena Ferro Gouveia, international affairs analyst and CNN Portugal commentator, emphasized the importance of the book’s message. Gouveia—author of The Day That Changed Israel, which documents the October 7th atrocities—stated:

“Children’s rights are the cornerstone of any healthy society. Ensuring that children grow up in safe, nurturing environments is a shared responsibility, and we must remain committed to upholding these values everywhere.”

Israel’s Ambassador to Portugal, Oren Rozenblat, also attended the book’s launch ceremony. He reflected on the deep-rooted Jewish tradition of parental responsibility:

“In Judaism, children are not only granted rights, but parents are bound by sacred obligations. These go beyond basic needs—they include teaching children how to live with purpose and integrity. As the Talmud warns, failing to do so is akin to teaching them theft. Passover reminds us of our duty to educate—‘Vehigadeta Levincha’—you shall tell your child. Every child represents our future, and it is our mission to equip them with the tools to shape it with love, dignity, and compassion.”

Gabriela Cantergi, President of B’nai B’rith Portugal, added:

“The traditional Jewish family does not raise its children to hate, incite violence, or become instruments of division. Rather, we strive to instill values rooted in some of the greatest civilizations—respect for tradition, productivity, compassion, and a healthy dose of pragmatism. We want our children to serve humanity, not destroy it.”

She continued, “Parents, families, communities, states, and international institutions are the true custodians of our children’s future. The Declaration of the Rights of the Child—and its predecessor, the Geneva Declaration—outlines basic principles that, if properly implemented, can ensure the flourishing of future generations. As a Jewish mother, this is my wish for all children, everywhere.”

Luís Andrade, President of the International Observatory of Human Rights, concluded:

“Tragically, we are seeing the fundamental rights of children violated across the globe. When children are subjected to hatred and division, the consequences are devastating—not just for them, but for all of humanity.”

B’nai B’rith Portugal represents Jews from across the country. Portugal’s Jewish community numbers over 5,000 people and continues to thrive and grow, with synagogues, museums, choirs, kosher restaurants, and internationally recognized films that highlight Jewish history and heritage.

The link to the online version of the book can be found here.