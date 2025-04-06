“Show Public Courage”: Knesset members demand Municipality post Hebrew signs on Temple Mount.

In a letter sent to the Mayor of Jerusalem, at the initiative of Beyadenu, Knesset members have remarked that thousands of Jews are expected to ascend to the Temple Mount in honor of Passover. Last year, Jewish ascenders set a new record with 50,000 ascending to Har HaBayit. In anticipation, the Knesset members claim that there are no signs in Hebrew directing Jews to the holiest place in Judaism. Yet currently, there are signs directing people to mosques throughout the city.

Ten Knesset members appealed to the Mayor of Jerusalem, Moshe Leon, demanding that signs in Hebrew be put up directing ascenders to the Temple Mount in the Old City and at the entrance to the place. Among the signatories of the letter are MKs: Dan Illouz, Yitzhak Kroizer, Nissim Vaturi, Hanoch Milwidsky, Simcha Rothman, Moshe Passal, Kathrin Shitrit, Amit Halevi, Limor Sonn Har-Melech and Ariel Kallner.

Tom Nisani, CEO of Beyadenu, who joined the initiative, cited that the issue of signage was even raised in the State Comptroller’s report. “The discriminatory policy of the Jerusalem Municipality is unacceptable,” said Nisani, “On the one hand, the entire city is networked with signs directing to the mosques, but there is not even one single sign for the Temple Mount in Hebrew. The holiest place for Jews in the whole world.”

The Knesset members called on the Mayor to “show public courage”. The MKs further compared President Trump’s move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, which did not lead to any backlash despite warnings of repercussions.