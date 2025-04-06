Obama Tells Universities/Law Firms That Fighting Antisemitism is Against American Values

Former President Barack Obama addressed a crowd of college students at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, on Thursday, calling on them to resist President Trump’s efforts to battle campus antisemitism.

The White House has been withholding federal funding as leverage to convince university administrations to battle the wave of antisemitism that has been part of the “Pro-Palestine” protests held since the massacre of Israelis by Palestinian Hamas on Oct. 7th, 2022. Currently, Columbia University has $400 million in federal funding paused over alleged inaction on antisemitism.

Obama described Trump’s anti-Jew hatred measures as violating the First Amendment’s right to Free Speech.

Several students in the United States on green cards have also been arrested due to the Trump administration’s accusations that they have supported terrorists and participated in pro-Hamas activity.

Obama was also critical of measures the current administration was taking against law firms that had been weaponized against conservatives and political opponents to the Biden administration.

“I am more troubled by the idea that a White House can say to law firms, ‘If you represent parties that we don’t like, we’re going to pull all our business or bar you from representing people effectively’,” Obama said. “That kind of behavior is contrary to the basic compact we have as Americans.”

Obama warned that the measure combatting antisemitism would have economic repercussions.

“This has to do with something more precious, which is who are we as a country and what values do we stand for … I think people tend to think, ‘oh, democracy, rule of law, independent judiciary, freedom of the press,'” he said. “That’s all abstract stuff because it’s not affecting the price of eggs. Well, you know what? It’s about to affect the price of eggs.”