Israeli military seizes more Gaza territory , Young Americans views on Hamas and Israel, IDF Engages in Southern Syria Operations

Israel Intensifies Military Actions in Gaza, Targets Morag Corridor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on April 2, 2025, that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are intensifying their military efforts in the Gaza Strip, specifically targeting the Morag Corridor, in response to Hamas’s refusal to release 59 hostages. “The IDF has shifted its strategy to actively seizing territory, targeting terrorist operatives, and dismantling their infrastructure,” Netanyahu stated in a video message. The premier emphasized the strategic importance of the Morag Corridor, likening it to the critical Philadelphi Corridor along the Gaza-Egypt border, which Israel views as vital for controlling the movement of goods and preventing militant activities.

Historically, the Morag area was an Israeli agricultural community until the 2005 disengagement. Recent military actions have led to widespread evacuations in the Rafah region, effectively isolating it from the neighboring Khan Yunis. Netanyahu affirmed, “Our actions are calculated to incrementally increase pressure until our citizens are safely returned. Our resolve in achieving the objectives of this conflict is unwavering.”

Palestinians flee Rafah to Khan Yunis after the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Israel resumed its intensive airstrikes on Gaza on March 18, followed by ground operations, after ceasefire talks with the Palestinian Hamas movement reached a dead end. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/FLASH90

This development follows statements by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz in March, threatening to annex parts of Gaza if Hamas continues to hold Israeli captives. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also indicated potential permanent territorial expansions into Gaza to enhance security and agricultural endeavors if the hostages are not released.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir echoed these sentiments, noting, “Hamas is merely buying time. Our military operations have yet to secure the release of the hostages, necessitating an escalation in our approach.”

Poll Reveals Divided Opinions Among Young Americans on Hamas and Israel

A recent poll conducted by Harvard/Harris has highlighted significant differences in perceptions of Hamas and Israel among various American age groups, particularly among young adults. Released on April 2, 2025, the survey reveals that 48% of Americans aged 18 to 24 express support for Hamas, contrasting sharply with the overwhelming support for Israel seen in older demographics, where 93% of those 65 and older favor Israel.

Despite their divergent views on support, younger Americans align more closely with other age groups regarding the future governance of Gaza and the handling of terrorists. Only a minority of young adults believe Hamas should govern Gaza post-conflict, and a strong majority agree that the terror group must release all hostages unconditionally.

Members of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades and Palestinians waiting for the handover of the bodies of four late Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Yunis, February 20, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The poll, involving 2,746 registered voters and conducted at the end of March, also explores American attitudes towards broader regional issues, including potential military actions against Iran’s nuclear facilities and opinions on President Donald Trump’s management of the Israel-Hamas conflict. While support for Trump’s handling of the conflict varies along partisan lines, the overall sentiment suggests a nation deeply engaged and divided on these critical international issues.

Israeli Forces Engage in Combat Operations in Southern Syria

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have reported significant military engagements in southern Syria, including a firefight in Tasil and subsequent airstrikes across several Syrian military sites on the night of April 3, 2025. The operations were focused on neutralizing terrorist threats and disrupting military infrastructure.

“The IDF encountered heavy resistance during an operation in Tasil, resulting in the neutralization of several hostile elements,” a military spokesperson stated. Following these ground engagements, the IDF launched airstrikes targeting key facilities including the Hama military airport and T-4 airbase, aiming to cripple the operational capabilities of hostile forces.

7 terrorists eliminated in the Israeli attack on Hama airbase in Syria. The place was obliterated!



Via @amirtsarfati pic.twitter.com/DAFN5nydYt — Israel News Pulse (@israelnewspulse) April 2, 2025

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz reiterated Israel’s firm stance on security matters, emphasizing that any threats from Syrian territory would be met with robust and decisive military action. “Last night’s operations send a clear message of our determination to defend our national security interests against any form of encroachment or aggression,” Katz stated during a press briefing.

These developments highlight ongoing tensions and the complex security challenges Israel faces on its northern border, with continuous efforts to maintain stability and security in the region.