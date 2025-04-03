New Movie Explores Antisemitism from Perspective of Syrian Sunni Arab Zionist 

A Tragic Awakening: A New Look at the Oldest Hatred will be screened at the Weizman Jewish Museum at 12:30 PM on Sunday, April 6. The movie is a gripping documentary that examines the roots and resurgence of antisemitism through the journey of Syrian-Lebanese activist Rawan Osman. The screening will be followed by a talkback with Rawan Osman, who will be offering firsthand insights into her awakening, the role of dialogue in dismantling prejudice, and how we can combat antisemitism today.

Rawan was raised in a Hezbollah stronghold in the Beqaa Valley of Lebanon, experiencing the harsh reality of life under their rule and the conflict with Israel from the perspective of a Lebanese woman. After a deep search and experiencing Israel for herself, Rawan’s eyes were opened to a different reality, and she has become a strong advocate against antisemitism and for peace between Israel and the Arab world.

Raised in an environment where antisemitic narratives were the norm, Osman underwent a profound transformation—one that led her to challenge deeply ingrained biases and become an advocate for education, understanding, and reconciliation.

In 2011, at the onset of the Syrian civil war, she moved to Strasbourg, France, to learn the skills required to open a wine bar in Damascus. There, while living in the city’s Jewish quarter, she met Jewish people for the first time. These encounters forced her to reckon with the antisemitism she had been taught growing up. She later attended Heidelberg University in Germany, where she studied Modern Hebrew and Jewish Studies.

She is a Sunni Muslim under Syrian law and identifies as an Arab Zionist.

Osman advocates for the normalization of relations between Middle Eastern Arab states and Israel. In the film Tragic Awakening: A New Look at the Oldest Hatred, she describes her reaction when she learned about Jewish history and realized she had been indoctrinated: “I was angry. Because the Jew is not my enemy.”

The film was produced by Canadian-Israeli writer Rabbi Raphael Shore in conjunction with his new book, “Who’s Afraid of the Big Bad Jew?” He is the founder of OpenDor Media, a Jewish educational organization, and Clarion Project, a nonprofit organization “dedicated to educating the public about the threats of Islamist extremism and providing a platform for moderate Muslim voices.”

The film is a conversation between filmmaker Shore and Osman that revolves around the question, “Why do people hate Jews?” Through personal testimony, historical analysis, and an exploration of the cultural origins of antisemitism, A Tragic Awakening confronts the forces that have allowed this hatred to persist and spread. The film compels audiences to face difficult truths and consider what can be done to break the cycle.