Survivors Recount Gaza Captivity, Leaders Push for Jewish Presence at Joseph’s Tomb, IAF Intercepts Rocket from Gaza

Harrowing Tales of Captivity in Gaza Revealed on ‘60 Minutes’

In an exclusive interview with ‘60 Minutes’ on CBS, Yarden Bibas shared the chilling details of his 484-day captivity under Hamas, following the tragic murder of his wife and children during the conflict. The Israeli native specifically sought an American platform to appeal directly to the White House and President Donald Trump, urging an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the return of all hostages.

On October 7, 2023, during a Hamas incursion into southern Israel, Bibas, his wife Shiri, and their two young children were kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Throughout his captivity, Bibas endured brutal conditions, being confined to tunnels under constant threat from airstrikes, an experience he likened to living through an earthquake underground.

Tragically, while Bibas survived, his wife and children did not, their lives claimed not by conflict but by deliberate murder, despite Hamas’ false claims of an Israeli airstrike. The cruel indifference of his captors, who suggested he could replace his family, adds a stark and brutal backdrop to Bibas’s harrowing story.

Joining him in the interview were fellow former hostages Keith Siegel and Tal Shoham, who corroborated the severe mistreatment and psychological torture endured during their captivity. Siegel recounted witnessing other captives being physically and sexually assaulted, and described the extreme deprivation and humiliation they faced.

Tal Shoham, kidnapped from Kibbutz Be’eri, described minimal sustenance and the desperate measures they took to secure slightly better food. His narrative underscores not only the physical but also the profound psychological challenges faced by hostages.

The account on ‘60 Minutes’ not only highlights the personal agonies and the broader political complexities but also serves as a somber reminder of the ongoing human cost of the conflict in Gaza.

Call for Permanent Jewish Presence at Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus

Leaders from the Judea and Samaria regions are advocating for a permanent Jewish presence at the historic and religiously significant Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus. Spearheaded by several mayors and backed by figures like Rabbi David Ben-Natan and former legislator Zvi Sukkot, the initiative seeks the reinstatement of Jewish governance over the site and the return of the Od Yosef Chai Yeshivah to the tomb.

View of the compound of Joseph’s Tomb that was vandalized overnight in the West Bank city of Nablus, April 10, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israel Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council, emphasized the tomb’s deep cultural and religious importance to the Jewish community, linking it to biblical patriarchs and the foundational stories of the Jewish faith. He argued that ensuring Jewish access to pray at Joseph’s Tomb is not only a matter of religious rights but also a step towards rectifying historical injustices.

Despite past assurances from Palestinian authorities to safeguard the site, Joseph’s Tomb has been a target for vandalism and was notably damaged following the Israeli withdrawal in 2000. Renewed calls for access come amid heightened tensions and increased security measures in the region, reflecting ongoing and complex debates over heritage and sovereignty.

Palestinians block the streets leading to Joseph’s Tomb, in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 21, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Israeli Air Force Neutralizes Rocket Attack from Gaza



On Tuesday morning, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a rocket launched towards Israel from the northern region of the Gaza Strip, military officials confirmed. The incident set off alarms at 8:36 a.m. in Sderot and neighboring communities close to Gaza, heightening tensions in the area.

🚨BREAKING: Red alert sirens sound in Sderot and surrounding areas in southern Israel. One rocket fired from Gaza and was successfully intercepted. No physical injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/FjthbywQf3 — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) April 1, 2025

Fortunately, the interception prevented any casualties or property damage. In response to the rocket launch, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, took to social media to deliver an urgent evacuation directive to the residents of northern Gaza. He highlighted several areas including Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Sheikh Zayed, Al-Manshiya, and Tel Al-Zaatar, noting these locales as rocket launch sites used by militant groups, endangering civilian lives.

Adraee’s message served as a stern reminder of the ongoing conflict’s stakes, urging civilians to seek immediate safety in designated shelters in Gaza City, emphasizing the urgency with a “final warning before the airstrike.” This proactive measure by the IDF aimed to mitigate further escalation and safeguard civilian lives amidst continuing hostilities