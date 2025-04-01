Strength through Collaboration.

NEW initiatives unite Rabbis and Pastors, Jews and Christians to fight for Israel.

Missiles still raining down on Israel.

Hostages still deep in dark Gaza tunnels.

Ignorant students still spewing Israel vitriol on college campuses.

In this reality, it’s easy to take a deep dive into moroseness.

Instead, let us shift to the proactive positive, switch mental gears and consider the Christians who are fighting antisemitism, who love Jews and Israel, and who are right now finding creative ways to collaborate with their Jewish brethren to ensure the future of Israel is strong and secure.

ICEJ, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, operates in 90 countries and supports Israel biblically, financially, and politically. It builds bomb shelters all over Israel, brings Jews from foreign lands back to Israel, nurtures Holocaust survivors, and so much more.

Ten years ago, Dr. Susan Michael, President of ICEJ USA recognized that there is strength in numbers. That a collective voice would allow Christian leaders to have a bigger impact than they’d have on their own. She brought Leaders, Pastors, and Organizations on board to create ACLI: American Christian Leaders for Israel.

Now a real force of action, ACLI has a clear message: when it comes to protecting Israel, we mean business.

Last month, 200 Christian leaders signed and delivered an ACLI resolution to the White House. It declared in no uncertain terms that Judea and Samaria belong to Israel, that Israel must not be pressured to concede territory, nor to stop a war it didn’t start without achieving its goals.

From Susan Michael:

“The opposite of antisemitism is friendship, and we are privileged to be part of developing a whole new relationship between Jews and Christians.”

ACLI is leading a major new outreach to foster relations between Christian and Jewish clergy at the local level.

From Illinois to Texas, Manhattan to Michigan, ACLI is partnering with Rabbis with the shared goal to support Israel.

Significantly, ACLI is collaborating with the 1000-strong Zionist Rabbinic Coalition to act in solidarity with one, unshakeable voice for Zionism and the Jews.

From Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, Chairman, Zionist Rabbinic Coalition:

“The fact that we are working together on behalf of the Jewish state is historic and significant. Historic because it has not been done before and significant because it is reassuring to the Jewish community to know that we are not alone.”

Miami in March!

On March 19, the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and the American Christian Leaders for Israel network held an interfaith event, bringing together 30 local pastors, rabbis, and faith leaders for a morning of connection and dialogue. The gathering fostered understanding between the two communities and serves as an example of others to follow around the country.

In Miami that same week, a conference entitled ‘Zionism: A New Conversation’ brought together 125 rabbis from all streams of Judaism to talk about Israel, and how to bring their love of Israel to the pulpit.

Speakers offered ways to help younger congregants shut out antisemitic noise.

A Christian Zionist spoke on solidarity and perspective.

D.C. in May!

May 5th-7th 2025 is the ACLI Israel Leadership Conference and Advocacy Mission in Washington DC.

Hundreds of Christians and Jews – including this one — will advocate for Israel, together and in front of our US congressmen and women.

May 4th -6th 2025 is the Zionist Rabbinic Coalition 4th Annual Conference in Washington DC.

Rabbis and Pastors will come together for a celebratory dinner. Rabbis and Pastors will team up to advocate for Israel on Capitol Hill.

There is still time to join, to stand on the front lines.

From Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt:

“The joint advocacy effort we will be undertaking in May of rabbis and pastors builds upon a previous joint venture of Christian and Jewish clergy shortly after 10-7. Together, rabbis and ministers visited Congressional offices and met with members of Congress to express our support for Israel. We may differ on other issues, but we wanted to show that when it comes to support for Israel, it is widespread, it is deep and it is a shared value of Jews and Christians.”

Strength through collaboration. An excellent harbinger of things to come. How good it is!

“Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves.

A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” Ecclesiastes 4:12