The Overton Window Has Shattered: A Divine Opportunity to Restore Judea and Samaria

October 7th changed everything. As we continue to process the trauma of that day, one thing has become crystal clear: the decades-long experiment with “land for peace” has failed catastrophically. The massacre exposed the dangerous fantasy that establishment Jewish leadership has been selling us while compromising our security and historical rights.

For the first time since the disastrous expulsion from Gush Katif—when thousands of Jews were forcibly removed from their homes in Gaza in 2005 as part of a misguided “disengagement” that only led to Hamas control and years of rocket attacks—the boundaries of acceptable discourse – what political scientists call the “Overton window” – have shifted dramatically. Ideas once dismissed as extreme are now being seriously reconsidered by ordinary Israelis who have been shaken out of complacency by Hamas’s barbarity.

This is exactly what we’ve been saying at Israel365 Action. For years, we’ve advocated positions that establishment leaders dismissed, only to be proven right in the most terrible way imaginable. The “two-state solution” was never a solution – it was a path to more Jewish suffering and eventual destruction of Israel.

The entrenched Jewish leadership class has pursued appeasement and self-delusion for decades. They promoted territorial concessions while ignoring the mounting evidence that our enemies view such concessions not as steps toward peace but as signs of weakness to exploit. They pushed a dangerous fantasy while compromising our divine and historical rights to our ancestral homeland.

What happened on October 7th wasn’t a failure of intelligence or military preparedness alone – it was the inevitable result of a fundamentally flawed worldview. The “Peace camp” succeeded in making their fringe ideas mainstream through persistent campaigning, turning what were once considered leftist delusions into conventional wisdom. The results speak for themselves.

Israel365 Action was founded to challenge this failed paradigm. Our party in the World Zionist Congress stands for three straightforward principles that address these failures.

First, we need honest leadership. Leaders who won’t apologize for asserting Jewish rights or try to appease those who hate us regardless of what we do. Leaders who say what they mean and mean what they say.

Second, we assert the Jewish people’s eternal right to all of Israel, including Judea and Samaria. No more fantasies about trading our homeland for empty promises. As we’ve always maintained, our mission is “to restore and instill into the heart of the Israeli consciousness the simple ideas that were once the bread and butter of the working settlement: settlement precisely in the most difficult places, stubbornly holding on to the land.”

Third, we recognize who our real friends are. While establishment leaders have chased approval from those who will never support us, they’ve neglected our most steadfast allies – particularly Christian Zionists who stand with Israel based on biblical faith and moral clarity.

The heartland of Judea and Samaria isn’t just some territory on a map – it’s the cradle of Jewish civilization. From Bethel to Shiloh, from Jerusalem to Hebron, these are the places where our story as a people began. They cannot be surrendered in exchange for worthless paper agreements.

When former Defense Minister Ya’alon calls our defensive war against Hamas “ethnic cleansing,” he shows how far the establishment has drifted from both reality and moral clarity. There is nothing more justified than Israel defending itself against terrorists who have repeatedly attacked us and openly call for our destruction. This isn’t “ethnic cleansing” – it’s national self-defense, pure and simple.

The World Zionist Congress elections, happening now through May 4th, give us a chance to redirect resources toward strengthening Jewish communities in our biblical homeland and educating Jews worldwide about their heritage. Through our “Ten from the Nations” initiative, we’re building a coalition of Jews and non-Jews who understand what’s at stake.

Herzl understood that “in the Jewish people everything depends on discovering the point of desire. When a critical mass of people wants something with all their heart, the stars will align, and it happens.” The horror of October 7th has awakened many to the reality we’ve been pointing out all along.

The time for half-measures and delusions has passed. All of Israel belongs to the Jewish people. Judea and Samaria ARE Israel. The “two-state solution” isn’t a solution – it’s a recipe for Israel’s destruction.

Take Action Now

To our Jewish readers: The future of Israel is literally in your hands. VOTE SLATE #7 NOW! The World Zionist Congress elections are happening right now, and your vote is crucial. It costs just $5 to vote, takes only minutes to complete, and fulfills your sacred duty to uphold God’s covenant. Every single vote matters in this fight for Israel’s future. CLICK HERE TO VOTE.

To our Christian friends: Your voice is equally vital in this historic moment. We urge you to join “Ten from the Nations” today and become part of our team of righteous Christians standing with Israel. You can make a tremendous difference by encouraging your Jewish friends to vote and by supporting our efforts to secure God’s Land for God’s people. CLICK HERE to join this prophetic movement.

The Overton window is now open, but it won’t stay open forever. This is our moment to act decisively. Join Israel365 Action as we fight for the future of the Jewish state and the fulfillment of biblical promises in our time.