ISRAEL IS AT WAR

From Bondage to Bounty: Helping Israeli Families This Passover

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

March 31, 2025

Feed the Needy Passover 2025

The seder plate sits empty. The matzah, missing. The four cups, unfilled. For thousands of Israeli families, the symbols of freedom remain just out of reach.

While we celebrate the ancient story of liberation, many of our neighbors are still waiting for their own modern miracle.

A Simple Question

As families gather for Passover seders across Israel, between the four traditional questions, another one – a tough one- comes to mind: How can we truly celebrate freedom when so many of our neighbors still struggle to put food on the table?

Since October 7th, over 250,000 Israelis have been displaced from their homes. They join the 2.75 million already living in poverty, including 1.24 million children who don’t always know where their next meal is coming from.

These aren’t just numbers on a page. They’re real people – grandparents who survived incredible hardships only to face empty refrigerators today. Parents making tough choices between paying bills or buying holiday food. Children who should be enjoying Passover traditions, not worrying about hunger.

The Modern Manna

Our network of partner organizations works across Israel bringing sustenance with dignity. Our volunteers witness firsthand the profound impact of these deliveries. The elderly survivor who can finally host her grandchildren for seder. The parent who no longer needs to hide their own hunger. The child who can participate fully in holiday traditions.

This is the transformation your support creates—not just feeding bodies, but nourishing souls and restoring dignity.

Passover table setting with a traditional Passover seder plate with symbolic meal, matzah and Haggadah. Table served for Passover Seder – Pesach. (source: shutterstock)

Our Approach

We focus on three simple but important principles:

1. Treating Everyone with Respect

When 600,000 families struggle to feed their loved ones, the embarrassment can be as painful as the hunger itself. Whether through home deliveries, friendly community kitchens, or holiday food packages, we make sure everyone is treated with dignity. No waiting in public lines. No uncomfortable questions. Just neighbors helping neighbors.

2. Providing Nourishing Food

We make sure families receive nutritious, quality food that keeps them healthy and strong. Our food packages include fresh produce, protein, and staples that families can use to prepare proper meals. For many, this support means they don’t have to choose between paying bills and eating well.

3. Helping Year-Round

Our commitment doesn’t end when Passover is over. We keep supporting vulnerable Israelis throughout the year, just as the Bible teaches us: “There will always be those in need in the land. So I command you to be generous to those among you who are poor and in need.” (Deuteronomy 15:11)

The Real Impact of Your Kindness

Picture a family who lost their home in October, now living in temporary housing. Thanks to your help, they can still gather around a table with matzah, wine, and a proper meal. The children can ask the traditional questions and participate fully in the celebration, creating memories despite difficult circumstances.

This isn’t just a nice thought – it’s what actually happens when you decide to help.

When the Bible speaks of helping those in need, it promises: “I the Lord will answer them.” Through your generosity, that promise comes to life.

As Passover approaches, please join in this important work – helping families move from hardship to hope.

Because no celebration is complete until everyone can join in.

“When you help the poor, you honor God.” – Proverbs 14:31

