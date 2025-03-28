Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Judiciary Basic Law Passes, “Bringing an End to the Politicization of the Supreme Court”

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

March 28, 2025

2 min read

(Shutterstock)

MK Simcha Rotman (National Religious Party), the chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, proudly announced on Thursday that the Judiciary Basic Law, regulating the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, passed its second and third readings in the Knesset and will now be added to Israel’s law books. 

MK Simcha Rothman during the hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the “reasonableness law,” Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90. (source: JNS)

“The proposal we approved today is a crucial step in restoring the balance between the branches of government and returning decision-making power to the people of Israel. It strengthens public trust in the judicial system and ensures a more balanced and transparent judicial appointment process. Dubbed the “Levin-Sa’ar Framework,” this reform brings significant changes to the composition and decision-making rules of the Judicial Selection Committee.”

He outlined the important changes brought about by the law:

-Restoring balance between the government authorities – The most fundamental principle of a democratic system is that no authority should appoint itself. The Knesset is elected by the public. The Government is elected by the Knesset. However, until this reform, the Supreme Court had veto power over its own appointments. This amendment ensures that those who choose the judges are the direct and indirect elected representatives of the public sitting on the committee—without sitting justices having veto power.

-A fair and balanced judicial selection process – The new committee structure guarantees that judicial appointments require agreement between the coalition and the opposition.

-Removing Bar Association representatives from the committee – Given their inherent conflicts of interest, it was always necessary to exclude them. This need became even more urgent in light of the extreme politicization the Bar Association has undergone in recent years.

-Improving the judicial system – This reform maintains a balance between judges who rise through the system and external candidates who will bring diverse legal perspectives. This is a necessary and fundamental step that will strengthen Israeli democracy, enhance public trust in the judiciary, and return authority to the people—just as is common in many democracies worldwide.

“We will continue to responsibly reform the judicial system and put an end to the era of the Supreme Court as a political entity,” Rotman added. 

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Hamas Spokesman Reported Killed, Knesset Overhauls Judge Selection, and Israel’s Laser Defense Advances

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Go Back To Ancient Hebron (Chevron, Part 3) 

Picture of Nosson Shulman

Nosson Shulman

Terror Strikes in Northern Israel, Minister Calls for Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and Protesters Remove Fallen Soldiers’ Memorials in Jerusalem

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .