Judiciary Basic Law Passes, “Bringing an End to the Politicization of the Supreme Court”

MK Simcha Rotman (National Religious Party), the chair of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, proudly announced on Thursday that the Judiciary Basic Law, regulating the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, passed its second and third readings in the Knesset and will now be added to Israel’s law books.

MK Simcha Rothman during the hearing at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on the “reasonableness law,” Sept. 12, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90. (source: JNS)

“The proposal we approved today is a crucial step in restoring the balance between the branches of government and returning decision-making power to the people of Israel. It strengthens public trust in the judicial system and ensures a more balanced and transparent judicial appointment process. Dubbed the “Levin-Sa’ar Framework,” this reform brings significant changes to the composition and decision-making rules of the Judicial Selection Committee.”

He outlined the important changes brought about by the law:

-Restoring balance between the government authorities – The most fundamental principle of a democratic system is that no authority should appoint itself. The Knesset is elected by the public. The Government is elected by the Knesset. However, until this reform, the Supreme Court had veto power over its own appointments. This amendment ensures that those who choose the judges are the direct and indirect elected representatives of the public sitting on the committee—without sitting justices having veto power.

-A fair and balanced judicial selection process – The new committee structure guarantees that judicial appointments require agreement between the coalition and the opposition.

-Removing Bar Association representatives from the committee – Given their inherent conflicts of interest, it was always necessary to exclude them. This need became even more urgent in light of the extreme politicization the Bar Association has undergone in recent years.

-Improving the judicial system – This reform maintains a balance between judges who rise through the system and external candidates who will bring diverse legal perspectives. This is a necessary and fundamental step that will strengthen Israeli democracy, enhance public trust in the judiciary, and return authority to the people—just as is common in many democracies worldwide.

“We will continue to responsibly reform the judicial system and put an end to the era of the Supreme Court as a political entity,” Rotman added.