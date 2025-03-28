Third Straight Day of Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza

Gazans took to the streets on Thursday for the third straight day, protesting the Hamas terrorist regime that has forced them into a devastating war against Israel. The protests took place in northern Gaza’s Jabalia and Beit Lahiya and in central Gaza City.

Until they're out, until this war comes to an end. pic.twitter.com/tVfHmezQE9 — Hamza (@HowidyHamza) March 27, 2025

Chants and signs heard at the Thursday rallies included the slogans, “Hamas out,” “Al Jazeera out,” “Hamas are terrorists,” and “The people want to overthrow Hamas.”

A message in Hebrew from protesters in Gaza to Netanyahu and Israelis: “Stop the war, we have nothing to do with this, we don't want Hamas, let Hamas go to hell.”



The reality is that the Israeli government does not care for the life of this man or other innocent civilians. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/04mXgmyWEd — Khalil Sayegh (@KhalilJeries) March 27, 2025

Unbelievable—it’s almost midnight in Gaza City, Al-Saraya, and the protests are still going strong. Crowds remain in the streets, chanting: “Hamas out, out!” pic.twitter.com/eyRS5VSEXe — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 27, 2025

According to social media posts from organizers, another round of protests was also scheduled for Friday.

Gazan activists are preparing for the largest wave of anti-Hamas protests across the Gaza Strip tomorrow, Friday, March 28, 2025, between 1 PM and 6 PM (Palestine time).



Demonstrations are expected to take place in the following locations:

1- Jabalia, northern Gaza.

2-Deir… — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 27, 2025

Large-scale day and night-time anti-Hamas protests were held across the Gaza Strip for the 3rd day, demanding an end to the terror group's rule, an end to the war, dignity, freedom, and life without Iranian-funded stooges holding 2.3 Palestinians hostage to suicidal "resistance." pic.twitter.com/pozf1SPUCF — Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib (@afalkhatib) March 27, 2025

Bystanders claimed that masked Hamas terrorists observed the protests, while others claimed to have received death threats from Hamas.

During the anti-Hamas protest in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, masked Hamas militias—armed with clubs—were seen watching the crowd closely, possibly taking names of protesters to target them later. pic.twitter.com/g8xzEiTbBv — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 27, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: Hamas militias attempted to kidnap one of today’s protesters—Khaled Esmail. Earlier during the demonstration, they assaulted him and threatened to kill him by tonight. Just thirty minutes ago, they came to his home in an attempt to abduct and execute him. pic.twitter.com/Ic3Waqax1r — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 27, 2025

🚨BREAKING: Hamas militias have threatened to kill another Gazan man over his Facebook posts.



The sheer number of threats received by people participating in Anti-Hamas protests is unbelievable—we’re working tirelessly to document every single one. pic.twitter.com/Juzb9g2R9I — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 28, 2025

Gazan protester Khaled Esmail’s last post today, before heading to an anti-Hamas protest where he was threatened with death—and just one hour before Hamas militias stormed his home in an attempt to kidnap and kill him:



“Down with Hamas. Our voices are free, not suspicious.” pic.twitter.com/uvWlyntu5p — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 27, 2025

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim, in a post on Facebook, wrote that people had the right to protest but that their focus should be on the “criminal aggressor,” Israel.

Hamas issued a joint statement with other Gaza terror groups, warning that those participating in the protests would be treated as Israel collaborators. Ihab Hasan, a Palestinian Christian human rights activist, posted the warning on Twitter, explaining, “Hamas has issued a statement accusing the protesters of being responsible for the collapse of negotiations with Israel, claiming that Israel withdrew from the talks because of them. The statement goes further, vowing to treat the protesters as “collaborators with Israel.”

“In other words, Hamas is openly threatening to kill protesters—a grave and dangerous escalation,” Hasan added.