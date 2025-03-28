Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Third Straight Day of Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 28, 2025

< 1 minute

Gaza protests (Photo via Twitter)

Gazans took to the streets on Thursday for the third straight day, protesting the Hamas terrorist regime that has forced them into a devastating war against Israel. The protests took place in northern Gaza’s Jabalia and Beit Lahiya and in central Gaza City. 

Chants and signs heard at the Thursday rallies included the slogans, “Hamas out,” “Al Jazeera out,” “Hamas are terrorists,” and “The people want to overthrow Hamas.”

According to social media posts from organizers, another round of protests was also scheduled for Friday.

Bystanders claimed that masked Hamas terrorists observed the protests, while others claimed to have received death threats from Hamas. 

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim, in a post on Facebook, wrote that people had the right to protest but that their focus should be on the “criminal aggressor,” Israel.

Hamas issued a joint statement with other Gaza terror groups, warning that those participating in the protests would be treated as Israel collaborators. Ihab Hasan, a Palestinian Christian human rights activist, posted the warning on Twitter, explaining, “Hamas has issued a statement accusing the protesters of being responsible for the collapse of negotiations with Israel, claiming that Israel withdrew from the talks because of them. The statement goes further, vowing to treat the protesters as “collaborators with Israel.”

“In other words, Hamas is openly threatening to kill protesters—a grave and dangerous escalation,” Hasan added. 

Register to Vote

JOIN MORE THAN

1300

registered voters!

If you would like to stop the threat of a Palestinian State in the heartland of Israel, vote for Israel365 in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections taking place from March 10-May 4, 2025. Please submit your information and we will remind you to vote during the voting period!
* To be eligible to vote you must be a Jewish US citizen who is 18+ with primary residency in the US.

Share this article

Related articles

Lawsuit Brings Evidence Anti-Israel Student Groups Had Foreknowledge Hamas Would Attack  on Oct 7

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Catching Your Breath in Israel While Sprinting Through an Endless Marathon 

Picture of Jonathan Feldstein

Jonathan Feldstein

Hamas Rejects Israel’s Offer for Extended Ceasefire, Continued Humanitarian Aid, and Prisoner Releases

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .