Sirens in Northern Israel as Rockets Fired from Lebanon

March 28, 2025

Smoke rises from a village in southern Lebanon, as it seen from the Israeli side of the border, on December 2, 2024. Photo by Erik Marmor/Flash90

Color Red Sirens sounded in Northern Israel at 7:50 Friday morning as two rockets were fired from Lebanon. One launch was intercepted, and the other fell within Lebanese territory. No injuries were reported. The IDF responded by striking military targets in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon.

On Saturday, the IDF intercepted three projectiles that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon, out of at least six rockets that were fired—the first such attack in three and a half months.

On Thursday at 1:09 p.m., rocket sirens sounded across central Israel, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as the IDF intercepted two ballistic missiles that were launched from Yemen before they crossed into Israeli territory.

The Houthi spokesperson said the terror group had targeted Ben-Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile.

On Wednesday, two rockets were launched from the central Gaza Strip at southern Israel.

Hamas threatened that the hostages would return “in coffins” should Israel continue air strikes and ground operations in the Strip.

“Every time the occupation attempts to retrieve its captives by force, it ends up bringing them back in coffins,” it said in a statement.

The group claimed they are “doing everything possible to keep the occupation’s captives alive, but the random Zionist bombardment is endangering their lives.”

