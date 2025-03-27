Hamas Spokesman Reported Killed, Knesset Overhauls Judge Selection, and Israel’s Laser Defense Advances

Hamas Says Senior Spokesman Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Jabalia

Hamas announced Thursday that one of its senior spokesmen, Abdul Latif al-Qanou, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza’s Jabalia area late Wednesday night. The Israeli military has not yet confirmed the report.

According to regional media sources, several others were injured in the strike.

حماس تعلن مقتل المتحدث باسمها عبد اللطيف القانوع في غارة إسرائيلية https://t.co/HHbmaMtRO2 — العربية (@AlArabiya) March 27, 2025

Al-Qanou held a prominent role as a public face of Hamas, often appearing alongside other high-profile spokesmen such as Abu Obaida of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades and Hazem Qassem. He was known for his close association with top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who was reportedly killed by Israeli forces in October 2024.

Though he kept a low profile in the early days of the conflict, al-Qanou resumed regular media appearances during periods of calm, particularly during ceasefire windows. In one of his latest interviews with Al-Araby TV, he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for stalling ceasefire negotiations, insisting that Hamas had presented what he called “reasonable” proposals.

Israeli Knesset Approves Changes to Judicial Selection Committee Amid Heated Debate

After a lengthy 17-hour debate in parliament, Israel’s Knesset passed a controversial bill early Thursday morning that changes the way judges are appointed. The legislation passed with a 67-1 vote, as most opposition lawmakers walked out in protest before the vote.

Under the new law, two positions on the Judicial Selection Committee—previously held by members of the Israel Bar Association—will now be filled by attorneys appointed directly by the Knesset: one chosen by the ruling coalition, the other by the opposition. Any new judicial appointment will require a minimum five-member majority on the committee, including agreement from both coalition and opposition representatives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ministers and MK’s at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, during a vote on a bill to remake Israel’s Judicial selection committee, March 27, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Supporters of the reform argue it addresses long-standing concerns about judicial overreach and a lack of ideological diversity on the bench. Critics, however, say it gives politicians too much power over the judiciary, potentially undermining judicial independence.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara voiced strong opposition to the law, warning that it could erode trust in the legal system and compromise the courts’ ability to serve as a check on government power.

Opposition leaders have pledged to overturn the reform if they return to power.

Rafael Sees Record Growth as Iron Beam Laser Defense System Nears Deployment

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems ended 2024 on a high note, posting record revenue while moving closer to a historic milestone: deploying the world’s first operational high-energy laser weapon, the Iron Beam.

The system, designed to intercept short-range threats at the speed of light, is expected to significantly reduce the cost of missile defense. Iron Beam’s range of about 10 kilometers complements the Iron Dome, which handles longer-distance interceptions.

Rafael reported a 27% jump in sales last year, reaching 17.8 billion shekels (roughly $4.8 billion). Net profits soared by 64% to 950 million shekels ($257 million), driven in part by a strong fourth-quarter performance. The company’s backlog of orders has also grown to 64.7 billion shekels ($17.5 billion)—the equivalent of more than three years of work.

Despite facing challenges like supply chain issues and reserve duty call-ups for many employees, CEO Yoav Turgeman said Rafael remained on track. “We continued delivering on our commitments and even introduced groundbreaking technologies under pressure,” he said. “Iron Beam is one of the biggest achievements—not just for Israel, but globally.”

Once deployed, Iron Beam is expected to flip the cost equation of missile defense. Traditional interceptors, like Iron Dome’s Tamir missiles, cost tens of thousands of dollars each, while enemy rockets often cost as little as $500. The laser system, in contrast, offers near-zero per-use costs.

BREAKING: Israel's Iron Beam laser defense system will soon go operational!



Defense Minister Israel Katz confirms that the Iron Beam—Israel’s high-power laser air defense system—will be fully operational within months!



This game-changing tech will take down rockets, mortars,… pic.twitter.com/KFhMPq53AJ — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) March 17, 2025

Beyond Iron Beam, Rafael is expanding its international presence. Its David’s Sling system, which defends against medium- to long-range threats, has already been sold to countries like Finland. More deals are expected in 2025.

Rafael, the largest defense employer in northern Israel, added 1,800 new staff in 2024, bringing its workforce to 10,000. It also injected 4 billion shekels ($1.08 billion) into local procurement, boosting regional economies.

Looking ahead, the company plans to increase its R&D budget by 30% to 6 billion shekels ($1.62 billion), with a focus on next-gen technologies.

“Our mission is to stay ahead of the curve and provide Israel with the most advanced defense capabilities available,” said Turgeman.