ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israeli Police Stop Attack Near Jerusalem, Court Freezes PA Funds, Rockets Fired from Gaza

Picture of Zahava Schwartz

Zahava Schwartz

March 26, 2025

Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from the Gaza Strip hit and caused damage in Kfar Habad, central Israel, October 7, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Security Incident Near Jerusalem Thwarted by Israeli Police

On a recent Tuesday, a significant security incident was averted north of Jerusalem in the Mishor Adumim area near Highway 1. Israeli authorities reported that a police officer was nearly struck by a vehicle during a routine checkpoint inspection. The driver, identified as a 41-year-old Palestinian man with reported ties to Hamas and a noted security background, initially attempted to ram the officer and subsequently fled. The situation escalated when the assailant approached another checkpoint and attempted another escape, prompting police intervention where the individual was neutralized by gunfire.

Aerial view of Maale Adumim, outside of Jerusalem. February 25, 2025. Photo by Oren Cohen/FLASH90

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the police or bystanders. The suspect was later hospitalized in serious condition. Following this event, increased security measures and stringent checks were implemented in the region to ensure public safety, as directed by Judea and Samaria District Commander Moshe Finzi.

Israeli Court Orders Temporary Seizure of Palestinian Authority Funds Over Terrorism Concerns

A groundbreaking legal decision emerged from the Jerusalem District Court as it agreed to freeze approximately 50 million shekels ($13.7 million) of the Palestinian Authority’s funds. This temporary measure stems from a lawsuit initiated by Rabbi Leo Dee, who tragically lost his wife and two daughters in a terrorist attack in April 2023. The court action challenges the Palestinian Authority’s financial program, which is alleged to reward individuals associated with acts of terrorism. The case highlights a broader quest for justice and financial accountability, aiming to deter terrorism by targeting its funding.

The ruling has sparked a significant debate over the handling of funds under the 1994 Paris Protocol, wherein Israel collects taxes for the P.A. but retains the right to withhold funds under certain conditions. This legal decision could pave the way for further actions to restrict financial flows deemed supportive of terrorism.

Escalation in Gaza: Rocket Attacks Prompt Israeli Defensive Actions

The Israel Defense Forces reported a security breach when terrorist factions in Gaza launched two rockets toward southern Israel. The attack occurred on a Wednesday, with one rocket being successfully intercepted while the other landed in the Zimrat region. Fortunately, there were no casualties or significant damage reported immediately following the incident.

Smoke trails are seen in the sky after rocket fire from the eastern Gaza Strip to Israel, on September 26, 2024. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

The military wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Al-Quds Brigades, claimed responsibility for the assaults. In response, the IDF has issued evacuation orders for parts of Gaza City, warning of imminent airstrikes in areas believed to be launch sites for the rockets. The evacuation notice affected several neighborhoods, with residents urged to move to safer areas. This military response follows repeated warnings to avoid civilian areas for militant activities, underscoring the ongoing tensions and the complexities of maintaining security while preventing civilian casualties in the region.

