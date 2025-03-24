Jewish Voice for Peace Exposed: Anti-Israel Group Faces Legal Reckoning

Chants of “Let Gaza Live” echo through Grand Central Station as hundreds of protesters block commuters. On another day, activists shut down the New York Stock Exchange. Weeks later, demonstrators block the Brooklyn Bridge, bringing traffic to a standstill. Behind all these disruptions stands one extremist organization: Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP).

Don’t be fooled by the name—JVP is not a peace organization, nor does it represent American Jews. It’s an extremist group that orchestrates disruptive activity such as that depicted above. While the overwhelming majority of American Jews maintain strong connections to Israel, JVP works to undermine the Jewish state and shield terrorists from criticism by exploiting its Jewish-sounding name.

Founded in 1996 at UC Berkeley, JVP has grown into the largest anti-Zionist fringe group claiming Jewish identity in the United States. With approximately 35 chapters (representing a tiny fraction of America’s 7.5 million Jews), JVP has consistently sided against Israel regardless of the facts on the ground. Following the October 7th massacre of 1,200 Israelis, JVP immediately blamed Israel for the attack, echoing Hamas’s own justifications for the slaughter.

We’re proud anti-Zionists at JVP. But what is Zionism and why are we opposed to it? pic.twitter.com/sCby1roSUq — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) November 28, 2023

Now, this controversial organization has a serious problem: its actions don’t match its tax status. As JVP proudly documents its orchestration of illegal blockades and disruptive demonstrations, many have asked how long it can continue operating with tax-exempt benefits while openly violating IRS regulations.

House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith has finally put this question in writing, officially challenging JVP’s 501(c)(3) status. The issue couldn’t be more straightforward: IRS regulations explicitly prohibit tax-exempt entities from engaging in any form of unlawful civil disobedience, and JVP proudly advertises these activities on its own website.

“We shut down Grand Central station,” boasts JVP on its official site. “Thousands chanted, 500 participated in civil disobedience, and over 350 people were arrested. This sit-in, which was organized by JVP, was the largest act of civil disobedience in New York City since the Iraq War.”

These aren’t accusations from critics—they’re JVP’s own words. On multiple occasions, the organization has documented its orchestration of illegal activities:

“Jews shut down the New York Stock Exchange in protest of Israel. Here’s why… Hours later, 500 Jews and friends shut down the New York Stock Exchange, the epicenter of global capital, demanding the US stop arming Israel.”



“Today, 500 Jews were arrested and 10k took to the streets to support and to demand a ceasefire. We shut down congress to draw mass attention to the U.S. complicity in Israel’s ongoing oppression of Palestinians.”



“JVP shuts down AIPAC (American Israel Public Affairs Committee): Protesters with Jewish Voice for Peace shut down traffic outside of AIPAC’s headquarters while chanting ‘Let Gaza Live.'”



The IRS regulations leave no room for interpretation: “Not only is the actual conduct of illegal activities inconsistent with exemption, but the planning and sponsoring of such activities are also incompatible with charity and social welfare.” Organizations that plan demonstrations where participants commit civil disobedience simply don’t qualify for 501(c)(3) status.

While isolated illegal acts by a few members wouldn’t jeopardize an organization’s tax status, JVP’s leadership clearly orchestrates these activities. Rep. Jason Smith’s detailed letter to the IRS includes numerous exhibits and concludes: “Organizing illegal activity is not an exempt purpose. As such, the IRS should revoke JVP’s tax-exempt status.”

But tax problems are just the beginning of JVP’s legal woes.

Protest with Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now on Hollywood Blvd, November 15, 2023. Credit: Marcywinograd, Wikipedia

Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against JVP

A groundbreaking legal challenge has emerged that could change how disruptive protests are handled in America. The Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute (HLLI) has filed a class action lawsuit against JVP for allegedly imprisoning motorists during bridge blockades.

The complaint goes beyond claims of inconvenience, charging JVP with false imprisonment: “Defendants’ substantial restraint of Plaintiff’s and other class members’ physical liberty without consent or legal justification constitutes false imprisonment for which Defendants are liable to Plaintiff and class members for all damages arising from such unlawful conduct.”

The logic is compelling. If an organization deliberately blocks traffic on major thoroughfares, forcing thousands of people to remain trapped in their vehicles for hours, shouldn’t those affected have legal recourse? The case, which can be followed on CourtListener, could establish a precedent for holding protest organizations financially accountable for their tactics.

This lawsuit might only be the beginning, especially given JVP’s similar blockade of the Manhattan-Brooklyn Bridge. The financial implications could be enormous—obstruct a thousand vehicles for an hour, and the damages quickly add up to significant sums.

JVP Settles Paycheck Protection Act Fraud Allegations

Adding to JVP’s mounting legal troubles, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the organization has settled allegations of Paycheck Protection Program fraud. According to the DOJ:

“A Jewish Voice for Peace certified to its lender and the SBA in the loan application that it was ‘not a business concern or entity primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities.’ It further certified in the loan forgiveness application that it met the conditions for receiving the second draw PPP loan. The investigation revealed that A Jewish Voice for Peace was primarily engaged in political activities.”

JVP settled these allegations by paying $677,634, while maintaining that “any misstatements in this application were inadvertent.” The organization characterized the investigation as “lawfare” from its detractors, but the settlement speaks for itself.

Recent Activities Continue Pattern of Disruption

Even as these legal challenges mount, JVP remains undeterred in its disruptive tactics. On March 13, 2025, at least 65 JVP protesters were arrested after flooding Trump Tower’s lobby to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist facing deportation. The demonstrators, wearing red shirts reading “Jews say stop arming Israel,” chanted “Bring Mahmoud home now!” before being removed by police.

Yesterday, Mahmoud Khalil, a US permanent resident abducted by ICE last week, shared a powerful public statement that he dictated over the phone to his legal team. He contextualizes his abduction, pinning the blame exactly where it belongs: on the Trump administration’s… pic.twitter.com/CONxvTI9D3 — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) March 19, 2025

This protest, like many before it, demonstrates the disconnect between JVP’s activities and those of mainstream Jewish organizations. While JVP positions itself as representative of Jewish Americans, its rhetoric and tactics place it far outside the mainstream Jewish community’s approaches to advocacy.

The pattern is clear: JVP organizes unlawful disruptions, proudly publicizes them, and now faces the legal consequences of these actions. Between IRS scrutiny, class action lawsuits, and fraud settlements, JVP’s future appears increasingly uncertain.

Like the causes it champions, JVP’s tactics tell us everything about the organization itself: producing nothing constructive while disrupting everything with which it comes into contact. The only question remaining is how many more legal violations it will take before authorities finally revoke its privileged tax status.

Bill Levinson is the author of numerous articles and books on manufacturing, quality, and industrial productivity, and a diligent student of history and psychological warfare. He played a role in exposing anti-Semitic and other hate speech at MoveOn.org in 2006, and previously questionable activities by the original Million Mom March in 2000.