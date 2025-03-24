Terror Strikes in Northern Israel, Minister Calls for Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, and Protesters Remove Fallen Soldiers’ Memorials in Jerusalem

One Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Northern Israel Terror Attack

A deadly terror attack unfolded near Yokneam in Israel’s Lower Galilee on Monday, leaving one person dead and another in critical condition.

Emergency responders from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah initially reported that a man in his 70s had sustained critical injuries, while a man in his 20s was moderately wounded. Later, updates confirmed that the older victim had succumbed to his wounds, while the younger man’s condition had worsened to serious.

The attack began when the assailant rammed into pedestrians at a bus stop near Yokneam. He then proceeded to HaTishbi Junction, where he opened fire. Security forces at the scene reacted swiftly, neutralizing the attacker, who was armed with a long rifle.

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terror attack near Yokneam, March 24, 2025. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90

According to military correspondent Doron Kadosh of Army Radio, the terrorist carried out a combined attack, using a vehicle to ram a 20-year-old man before exiting and stabbing him multiple times. Afterward, the attacker retrieved a firearm and fired at a passing vehicle. The driver emerged unscathed, but his father, a man in his 70s, was fatally shot.

“I was two cars away when I saw a Renault crash into the bus stop, sending a man flying into the air,” a witness told Channel 12 News. “Then the attacker pulled out a weapon and started shooting. Someone driving in the opposite direction took him down.”

“There was no panic—everything happened within two or three minutes. I even considered running him over, but by then, he was already neutralized,” the witness added.

This attack follows a string of recent terror incidents in northern Israel. Earlier this month, a deadly stabbing attack in the Haifa area left one person dead and four others wounded, three of them seriously. The victim was identified as 70-year-old Hassan Karim Dahamsheh from Kafr Kanna. The perpetrator, Yitro Shaheen, a 20-year-old Israeli Druze from Shfaram, was taken into custody.

Additionally, last month, a man in his 60s was attacked with an ax in his yard in the community of Gan Ner, in the Gilboa region. He sustained light injuries, while the attacker fled the scene.

Israeli Minister Avi Dichter Calls for Sovereignty Over Judea and Samaria

Israel’s Agriculture and Food Security Minister Avi Dichter has urged the government to formally apply Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, calling it a “historic opportunity that must not be missed.”

Dichter made the statement during a rare meeting with leaders of the Yesha Council, an organization representing Jewish communities in the region. The discussion focused on the challenges and opportunities for agricultural development in Judea and Samaria.

During the meeting, Dichter introduced his “2050 Food Security Plan,” aiming to boost domestic agricultural production by 33% over the next decade. He highlighted the strategic importance of developing farmland across Israel, stressing that a strong agricultural sector is key to national resilience.

“My ministry is committed to cultivating a thriving agricultural sector from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River,” Dichter stated. “With the dedication of young and energetic farmers, available land reserves, and government support—such as lower water prices and access to advanced agricultural technology—we can ensure that no enemy can disrupt our food supply and put Israeli citizens in a crisis.”

View the Jewish town of Karnei Shomron, in Judea and Samaria on June 4, 2020. Photo by Sraya Diamant/Flash90

Dichter praised the Yesha Council as a key partner in advancing these long-term agricultural goals. “This kind of meeting between the ministry and the Yesha Council is unprecedented. It reflects my clear policy: strengthening agriculture in Judea and Samaria while directly supporting farmers in the region,” he added.

Yesha Council Chairman Israel Ganz addressed the bureaucratic obstacles that have hindered agricultural development in Judea and Samaria. “Our farmers could be at the forefront of Israeli agriculture, but they need fair treatment. Right now, they don’t have the same legal framework as other farmers across Israel. The time has come to apply Israeli sovereignty—this is the moment,” Ganz said.

As a result of the meeting, Dichter announced the formation of a professional team to facilitate cooperation between the Yesha Council and the Agriculture Ministry, with the goal of expanding agricultural operations in the region.

Dichter has long championed the role of Judea and Samaria farmers. In 2023, after visiting agricultural communities in Samaria’s Binyamin region, he emphasized their crucial role in protecting Israeli land.

“There’s no better way to secure our state land than with Israeli farmers raising sheep and cultivating the soil,” he said. “All government ministries recognize the value of these farms, and they should be expanded in an orderly manner, as we see happening here in Binyamin.”

Anti-Government Protesters Remove Signs Honoring Fallen IDF Soldiers in Jerusalem

Far-left activists protesting against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in Jerusalem on Sunday sparked outrage after tearing down signs displaying photos of fallen Israeli soldiers who died fighting Hamas in Gaza.

The signs, which carried messages calling for victory over Hamas, were removed by protesters, prompting sharp condemnation from politicians and bereaved families.

“Protesters who have lost their moral compass are tearing down pictures of fallen IDF soldiers, believing they are entitled to do anything,” tweeted Education Minister Yoav Kisch. “What an absolute disgrace.”

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Aryeh King also weighed in, stating, “There is no limit to how low the Kaplanists [activists] will go. These far-left demonstrators are desecrating the memory of our heroes by removing their images.”

Israelis attend a protest march against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, outside the government conference at the PM’s office in Jerusalem, March 23, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Among those outraged was Itzik Bunzel, the father of IDF Sgt. Amit Bunzel, a 22-year-old paratrooper killed in combat in central Gaza on December 6, 2023. Speaking to Israel’s Channel 14, he demanded widespread condemnation of the incident.

“This video should be played over and over again on every television channel. I want to hear every single person denounce this disgraceful act,” Bunzel said.

Yehoshua Shani, father of Capt. Ori Mordechay Shani, who was killed in battle during Hamas’s October 7 attack, expressed his deep disappointment.

“In the land our ancestors longed for, nothing seems sacred anymore,” he lamented. “Is this really what the protest movement stands for? Tearing down pictures of fallen IDF soldiers? Where will this lead our country?”

This is not the first time such actions have taken place. In September, the HaGvura Forum for Families of Fallen Heroes filed a complaint with police after former magistrate’s court judge Sara Haviv was filmed tearing down posters of slain IDF soldiers and hostages held by Hamas.

The HaGvura Forum has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure that Israel’s military operation in Gaza continues, arguing that their loved ones’ sacrifices must not be in vain.

Since the ground incursion into Gaza began on October 27, 2023, the IDF has reported 407 troop fatalities. The overall Israeli death toll since Hamas’s October 7 attack stands at 846.