ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Five Houthi Attacks in One Week; Missiles from Lebanon

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

March 23, 2025

< 1 minute

Yemenis demonstrate in solidarity with the Palestinians in the Houthi capital of Sanaa, Aug. 9, 2024. Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images. (Source: JNS)

The IDF intercepted a Houthi missile on Sunday morning, marking the fifth Houthi attack in one week.  While it was downed before it entered Israeli airspace, sirens were triggered across central Israel. Ben Gurion Airport also briefly suspended takeoffs and landings in response.

On Friday afternoon, sirens sounded across central Israel as the IDF intercepted a Houthi missile before it entered Israeli airspace. The Houthis launched a ballistic missile on Thursday afternoon, targeting Tel Aviv and another one a few hours later. 

A missile launched from Yemen towards Israel on Saturday night reportedly landed in Saudi Arabia without being intercepted.

The missile attacks began on Tuesday evening, marking the first time that Israel’s air defenses were activated against a threat from Yemen since January 19 when a ceasefire with Hamas went into effect.

The terrorist Houthis have fired more than 350 drones and missiles at Israel since Oct. 7 in a show of solidarity with Hamas.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli Air Force intercepted three rockets fired at the Galilee town of Metula by Hezbollah terrorists from Lebanon. Three additional rockets fell short and did not cross into Israeli territory.

The IDF responded with artillery fire toward the site of the launches and later struck dozens of Hezbollah terror assets in southern Lebanon. 

The US military is currently carrying out airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen to maintain open shipping lanes.

On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated” as American airstrikes pounded terrorist targets in Yemen.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Friday ordered a second U.S. aircraft carriers to the Middle East as strikes against Yemen’s Houthis escalate. The USS Harry S. Truman will stay an extra month, while the USS Vinson arrives next month.

