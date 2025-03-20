The Heroism of Hero Nachman Natan Hertz

On May 6, 2024, Israel lost a hero. First Sergeant Nachman Natan Hertz, a dedicated soldier who had emigrated from France to protect his new homeland, was tragically killed by a Hezbollah drone attack near Israel’s northern border. Nachman, a father of two and a loving husband gave his life defending the country he held dear.

Nachman’s story is one of courage, sacrifice, and love. He arrived in Israel with his wife, Joanna, and their young daughters, Abigail and Talia, ready to build a life in the peaceful community of Elazar in Gush Etzion. But when war erupted on October 7, 2023, Nachman did what any soldier would—he rushed to the frontlines to defend his country, leaving behind the family he adored.

Tragically, Nachman never returned home. His death has left a painful void, especially for his young daughters, who now grow up without their father’s presence. Joanna, his wife, is left to navigate this heartbreaking new reality alone, carrying the weight of raising two children while dealing with the loss of her partner and best friend.

The journey ahead for the Hertz family will be difficult. Raising children while coping with the grief of losing a loved one is a challenge no family should face alone. While the community of Elazar mourns alongside them, the practical realities of life—housing, education, and emotional support—remain a constant concern.

In moments like these, it’s clear that Nachman’s legacy isn’t just about the heroic acts he performed on the battlefield, but about the family he leaves behind. His love and dedication live on in his daughters, who carry his spirit with them every day. By coming together as a community, we can ensure that Abigail and Talia grow up with the same strength and resilience their father exemplified.

While the journey ahead is undoubtedly difficult, the outpouring of support from those who care can make a world of difference. Providing for Joanna and her girls during this challenging time will help them honor Nachman’s sacrifice and create a foundation for their future, ensuring that his memory is always alive in their hearts.

In the midst of their grief, the Hertz family is not alone. Through the support of compassionate individuals, we can help guide them through the days ahead, offering stability and hope for the future. Nachman’s heroism doesn’t end with his sacrifice; it lives on in the hearts of those who continue his legacy—his family, his community, and all of us who stand with them now.