IDF Expands Operations in Gaza, Intercepts Houthi Missile, and Somaliland Responds to Gazan Relocation Proposal

Israeli Military Expands Ground Operations in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified their ground operations in the central and southern regions of Gaza, focusing on securing the Netzarim Corridor, a strategic zone separating northern and southern Gaza.

Early Thursday, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee informed the public on social media about the ongoing military activity, advising Gaza residents to avoid traveling along the Salah al-Din Road, the main route from Rafah to Erez Crossing. Instead, they were instructed to use the al-Rashid Street (coastal road) for movement between the northern and southern parts of Gaza.

Adraee reassured civilians that the IDF’s operations are not aimed at harming non-combatants, urging residents to remain a safe distance from military zones and areas where operations are underway.

Palestinians inspect their homes after an Israeli airstrike in Al-Bureij camp.on Marsh 19, 2025. Photo by Ali Hassan/Flash90

The IDF continued its aerial assaults across Gaza on Wednesday, targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad positions. An airstrike hit a vehicle carrying Hamas members in southern Gaza, while other strikes targeted militant infrastructure and a surveillance outpost.

The military reaffirmed that its operations aim to dismantle terrorist organizations in the region and safeguard Israeli citizens.

The latest round of operations follows Hamas’s rejection of a U.S.-backed ceasefire extension. The military campaign, named “Strength and Sword,” was initiated with intensive airstrikes against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad positions.

On Wednesday, the IDF confirmed that it had recaptured portions of the Netzarim Corridor. Golani Infantry Brigade soldiers have been placed on standby for additional operations.

Israeli Military Intercepts Houthi Missile from Yemen

The Israel Defense Forces successfully intercepted a missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen early Thursday, preventing it from entering Israeli airspace.

The missile prompted air-raid sirens across central Israel, including Tel Aviv and the Jerusalem area, sending residents rushing to bomb shelters. In total, 13 people were treated for injuries sustained while seeking cover, and three individuals experienced severe anxiety during the event.

A missile launched overnight by the Houthis set off alarms throughout central Israel during Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's speech after the approval of the Arrangements Law pic.twitter.com/xDdlgmZWlq — Amit Segal (@AmitSegal) March 20, 2025

Despite the missile’s interception, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, identifying Ben-Gurion International Airport as their intended target. The group cited the ongoing violence in Gaza as the motivation for the assault.

As a precaution, several international flights were temporarily grounded, including El Al flights from Milan, Prague, and London. They were cleared to land once the threat had been neutralized.

🚨Sirens sounding in central Israel due to projectile fire from Yemen🚨 pic.twitter.com/JtBfcGGl7v — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 20, 2025

On the same day, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich continued addressing the Knesset despite the sirens. He expressed confidence in Israel’s security efforts and highlighted the government’s focus on growth and infrastructure.

The missile interception came on the heels of another attempted strike by the Houthis, which prompted air-raid sirens in southern Israel on Tuesday. This marked the first activation of Israeli air defenses against a missile from Yemen since the ceasefire with Hamas was declared in January.

Since the conflict began with Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Houthis have launched over 350 missiles and drones in support of Hamas, along with numerous attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea.

Somaliland Responds to Gazan Relocation Proposal

An official from Somaliland, a self-declared and unrecognized entity in Africa, has expressed a willingness to discuss the potential relocation of Gazan residents but emphasized the need for official diplomatic recognition before such talks could proceed.

Abdirahman Dahir Adam Bakal, Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated that while the government is open to dialogue, it only engages with nations that recognize Somaliland’s sovereignty. His remarks followed reports suggesting that U.S. and Israeli officials had been in talks with African nations, including Somaliland, about the possibility of relocating Gazans.

BREAKING 🔴



Somaliland’s Foreign Minister: We’re open to accepting Gaza residents, but official recognition must come first. pic.twitter.com/Yp3bxjX88U — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 19, 2025

Bakal emphasized that any discussions would require establishing diplomatic relations, including the opening of embassies in Somaliland. The response came after news that Sudan had declined any involvement in such negotiations, while officials in Somalia and Somaliland expressed uncertainty about the talks.

This development ties into U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to relocate all or parts of Gaza’s population due to the ongoing conflict. While Israel’s government has supported the plan, it has faced significant opposition from other Arab nations.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent country but has yet to receive formal recognition from the United Nations or any member states.